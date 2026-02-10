$12 Bn Private LTE/5G Network Market Forecasts, 2025-2026 & 2030: Insights from 35 New Executive Interviews with Market Leading Companies

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Private LTE/5G Network Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Private LTE/5G Network Market is the foremost source of information about the emerging private cellular network market. Whether you are a device vendor, telecom infrastructure vendor, system integrator, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

The market value for private LTE/5G network solutions reached an estimated US$ 2.4 billion in 2025. The Enterprise and WAN segments accounted for US$ 1.1 billion and US$ 1.3 billion respectively. The figures do not take into account adjacent revenue streams such as installation, system integration and cross-selling of other adjacent products and services.

The analyst believes that the market value for private LTE/5G network solutions will grow at a steady pace over the next five years, largely driven by new network deployments. Revenue growth will also be driven by upgrades and expansions of existing networks, as enterprises add new applications and transition from LTE to 5G. Growing at a CAGR of 38%, the total market value for private LTE/5G network solutions is forecasted to reach US$ 12 billion in 2030.

The Private LTE/5G Network Market analyzes the latest developments on the roll-out of private cellular networks worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with 120 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Private LTE/5G networks, referred to as non-public networks by the 3GPP, are networks that use spectrum defined by the 3GPP and LTE or 5G NR base stations, small cells and other radio access network (RAN) infrastructure to transmit voice and data to edge devices. For the purpose of this report, the analyst defines a private cellular network as a 3GPP-based private LTE/5G network built for the sole use of a private entity such as an enterprise or government organisation. Private LTE/5G networks offer numerous benefits, including strong security and reliability, high bandwidth, low latency, smooth handoffs for mobile use cases and compatibility with public networks for increased coverage.

The private cellular network market is undergoing a transformation, driven by the increasing availability of dedicated spectrum, evolving device ecosystem and growing number of latencysensitive enterprise use cases. While the market historically has been mainly supply-driven, it is today increasingly driven by organic demand from end users.

The major RAN vendors (Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei) have achieved significant progress in the private cellular network market in recent years and all play important roles as end-to-end solution providers. Nokia is the largest private LTE/5G network solution vendor of the three with about 960 customers and over 2,000 private network deployments at the end of 2025. However, Nokia announced in November 2025 that it is looking to divest its flagship Nokia DAC solution in favour of focusing more on its other larger segments. Several other noteworthy exits took place in 2025, including divestments by the cloud service providers AWS and Microsoft, signalling a significant shift in the industry.

A number of small cell and other RAN equipment providers offer competitive LTE/5G radio products and in some cases complete private network offerings, including Airspan Networks, Askey, AW2S, Baicells, Benetel, BLiNQ Networks, Cablefree, Celona, Firecell, GXC, JMA Wireless, Mavenir, Microamp, Samsung Networks, Sercomm, Star Solutions, Telrad, XCOM RAN and ZTE. Important specialised core network software (EPC/5GC) vendors include AttoCore, Blue Arcus, Cisco, Cumucore, Druid Software, Expeto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Highway 9, IPLOOK, Onomondo, Obvios and Pente Networks. In total, RAN and EPC/5GC offerings for private networks are available from close to 60 vendors.

Private LTE/5G network deployments are growing rapidly, with an increasing number of organisations prioritising production-grade deployments over the extensive trials that previously characterised the market. The analyst estimates that there were 6,500 private LTE/5G networks, excluding proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, deployed across the world at the end of 2025, up from 4,700 networks in the previous year. The private LTE/5G network market can be divided into two main segments: Enterprise and Wide Area Networks (WAN). Enterprise networks are smaller, typically covering areas ranging from single buildings to mid-sized cities. WANs extend across much larger areas, sometimes entire countries, and are typically owned by government organisations or utilities and used for critical communications.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 35 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the private LTE/5G ecosystem.

Comprehensive overview of spectrum availability for private LTE/5G network deployments.

Analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 43 key private LTE/5G solution providers.

Detailed market forecast on private LTE/5G network deployments, market value and IoT device shipments by technology and vertical market lasting until 2030.

The report answers the following questions:

How will the private LTE/5G network market evolve over the next five years?

What are the main spectrum licensing frameworks for private LTE/5G employed by regulators?

Who are the leading providers of private LTE/5G network solutions?

What types of organisations deploy private LTE/5G networks?

What are the regional differences and the number of networks in each country?

Which are the most significant private LTE/5G network deployments in recent years?

What is the outlook for IoT device shipments for private LTE/5G networks?

Market Trends

The private LTE/5G industry experiences a slowdown in M&A activity

Market exits reshape the private networks landscape

Pop-up networks gain traction

New regulations alter private LTE/5G network market conditions

Wi-Fi to remain complementary to private LTE/5G with the launch of Wi-Fi 7

Is network slicing a substitute for private networks?

Assessing the role of O-RAN in private LTE/5G networks

Neutral host solutions expand private network use cases

Key Topics Covered:

1 Private Cellular Networks

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Spectrum for private LTE/5G networks

1.2.1 5G spectrum bands

1.2.2 Licensed spectrum

1.2.3 Unlicensed spectrum

1.2.4 Shared spectrum

1.3 Private LTE/5G network components

1.4 Private LTE/5G network deployment models

1.5 Private cellular network market segmentation

1.5.1 IT networks

1.5.2 Neutral host networks

1.5.3 IoT networks

1.5.4 Pop-up networks

1.5.5 Critical communications networks

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Private LTE/5G industry players

2.2.1 Private LTE/5G solution providers

2.2.2 Additional vendors

2.2.3 Private LTE/5G IoT device ecosystem

2.2.4 System integrators

2.3 Private network market sizing and forecast

2.3.1 Private LTE/5G network deployments

2.3.2 Private LTE/5G network market value

2.4 Vertical markets and network cost

2.5 Regional markets

2.5.1 Private LTE/5G network deployments in Europe

2.5.2 Private LTE/5G network deployments in North America

2.5.3 Private LTE/5G network deployments in the rest of the world

2.6 Significant private LTE/5G deployments

2.6.1 Significant private LTE/5G campus and FAN network deployments

2.6.2 Significant private LTE/5G WAN network deployments

2.7 Edge device shipments for private LTE/5G networks

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Private LTE/5G solution vendors

3.1.1 Accelleran

3.1.2 Airspan Networks

3.1.3 Amarisoft

3.1.4 Askey

3.1.5 Asocs

3.1.6 AttoCore

3.1.7 AW2S

3.1.8 AWS

3.1.9 Baicells Technologies

3.1.10 Benetel

3.1.11 BLiNQ Networks

3.1.12 Blue Arcus

3.1.13 CableFree

3.1.14 Celona

3.1.15 Cisco

3.1.16 Cumucore

3.1.17 Druid Software

3.1.18 Ericsson

3.1.19 Expeto

3.1.20 Firecell

3.1.21 G REIGNS

3.1.22 GXC

3.1.23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

3.1.24 Highway 9

3.1.25 Huawei

3.1.26 IPLOOK

3.1.27 JMA Wireless

3.1.28 Mavenir

3.1.29 Microamp

3.1.30 Microsoft

3.1.31 Moso Networks

3.1.32 Nokia

3.1.33 Onomondo

3.1.34 Obvios

3.1.35 Pente Networks

3.1.36 QCT

3.1.37 Radisys

3.1.38 Samsung

3.1.39 Sercomm

3.1.40 Star Solutions

3.1.41 Telrad

3.1.42 XCOM RAN

3.1.43 ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1815a6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.