Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Research 2026: Astellas' Zolbetuximab Leads Gastric Cancer Progress, While Servier Pharmaceuticals and Others Expand ADC and CAR-T Strategies - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity, Therapeutic Approaches, Approved Drug Price, Sales and Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Findings and Highlights:

Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 800 Million by 2030

Number of Approved Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy: 1

Approved Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Dosage, Price and Sales Insight

Insight on More Than 70 Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials

Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication and Phase

Technical and Clinical Platforms for Developing Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies

Competitive Landscape

Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Need and Why This Report?

The need for new and effective forms of cancer treatment remains a pressing concern. Many cancers, including pancreatic and stomach cancer, are frequently discovered at an advanced stage, with few treatment options and unsatisfactory results. Conventional treatments, such as radiation and chemotherapy, often do not result in long term survival and can have serious side effects.

These challenges have caused focus to shift to targeted cancer treatments. Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2), a transmembrane protein typically present in the gastric epithelium, is one potential target. CLDN18.2 is abnormally overexpressed in a number of cancers, such as colorectal, pancreatic, and gastric cancers, and it is exposed on the surface of tumor cells where therapeutic agents can selectively recognize it. Because of its tumor-specific expression, CLDN18.2 is a desirable target for treatment because it permits targeted destruction of cancer cells while sparing the majority of healthy tissues.

This research report gives comprehensive insight on the current status of CLDN18.2 targeted therapy development and presents a detailed review of the latest advancements. It includes information about the various ongoing clinical trials, the stages and treatment approaches of these trials and the corresponding technology platforms, and the assessment of the current key companies and institutions contributing to the development of these therapies.

The report evaluates the current circumstances and helps identify the innovation trends and the future directions being established in the CLDN18.2 targeted therapy area. It aims to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions about the future directions that CLDN18.2 targeted therapies can take and how these therapies can help bring about significant improvements in gastrointestinal and other solid cancers.

Clinical Studies and Trials Insights Included in the Report

One of the critical areas of focus in this report is the comprehensive analysis of ongoing clinical studies and trials targeting CLDN18.2, encompassing insights on more than 70 therapies across various stages of development. These trials are being conducted across various geographies, with a focus on patient segments most likely to benefit from CLDN18.2 targeted therapies.

Early clinical trials, including those involving monoclonal antibodies like zolbetuximab (Vyloy), have shown promising results in the treatment of advanced stage gastric cancer, thereby underlining the potential of these therapies to bring improvements in progression free survival. The report provides insights into the effectiveness of monotherapies as well as combination therapies that pair CLDN18.2 targeted agents with other cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors. This dual approach is gaining momentum as it promises to enhance therapeutic efficacy by attacking cancer cells from multiple angles.

The report also covers trial sponsors, including pharmaceutical giants, academic institutions, and biotech companies that offer stakeholders a clear view of who is driving the research in this space. It provides detailed insight into regional insights by identifying emerging markets where CLDN18.2 targeted therapies are gaining traction and regions where adoption may be slowed due to regulatory challenges.

Leading Companies Engaged in R&D of Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapies

The development of CLDN18.2 targeted therapies is being spearheaded by a range of companies committed to the advancement of cancer treatment. These companies are pursuing a range of strategies, from monoclonal antibodies to bispecific antibodies and CAR-T cell therapies, in their efforts to effectively target CLDN18.2 on tumor cells.

Zolbetuximab, developed by Astelas, has been a key player in the field, showing positive clinical results and advancing through regulatory approvals for the treatment of gastric cancer. Other companies, such as Servier Pharmaceuticals, are looking into the potential of ADCs linking CLDN18.2 targeting antibodies with cytotoxic agents to deliver targeted chemotherapy directly to the cancer cells. CAR-T cell therapies that also target CLDN18.2 are under investigation in early phase clinical trials with the aim of enhancing the body's immune response to cancer.

The report provides stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the RandD strategies being employed by these companies, as well as their progress in moving these therapies through the clinical pipeline. Analysis of the research priorities will hence provide valuable insights for stakeholders on the direction this exciting therapeutic area is taking.

Report Indicating the Future Direction of Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapies

The future for therapies targeting CLDN18.2 looks promising, with ongoing clinical trials showing positive results in gastric and pancreatic cancers. As research into the role of CLDN18.2 in cancer deepens, new, more sophisticated therapies could be developed. Approaches such as bispecific antibodies, CAR-T cell therapies, and ADCs hold great potential to transform treatment with more precision and fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy.

The report predicts that in the future, treatments targeting CLDN18.2 will also expand beyond gastric cancer into other malignancies, including pancreatic, colorectal, and esophageal cancers. Further, personalized medicine will doubtless feature strongly in CLDN18.2 treatments in future, based on the particular genetic profile of each individual.

As trials and research continue to advance, CLDN18.2 targeting therapies are set to become an important part of cancer care, particularly for intractable gastrointestinal cancers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy

1.1 Understanding Claudin and Claudin18.2 Proteins

1.2 Need For Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy

1.3 Approved Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy

2. Claudin18.2 Targeted Approaches for Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1 Antibodies (Monoclonal and Bispecific)

2.2 CAR T Cell Therapy

2.3 Antibody Drug Conjugate

3. Vyloy - 1st Approved Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy

3.1 Clinical Insight

3.2 Pricing and Dosing Insight

3.3 Sales Insight

4. Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Scenario

4.1 Current Market Overview

4.2 Future Market Outlook

5. Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Trend Analysis by Region

5.1 US

5.2 China

5.3 Europe

5.4 Japan

5.5 South Korea

5.6 Australia

5.7 UK

6. Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Overview

6.1 By Company

6.2 By Country

6.3 By Indication

6.4 By Phase

7. Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication and Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase 0

7.4 Phase I

7.5 Phase I/II

7.6 Phase II

7.7 Phase III

7.8 Preregistration

8. Marketed Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies Clinical Insight

9. Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Clinical Trends and Innovations by Indication

9.1 Digestive Tract Cancers

9.2 Gynecological Cancers

9.3 Lung Cancer

10. Global Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Scenario

10.1 Market Drivers and Opportunities

10.2 Market Challenges and Strategic Solutions

11. Technical and Clinical Platforms for Developing Claudin18.2 Targeted Therapies

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Abpro Therapeutics

12.2 Antengene Corporation

12.3 Arovella Therapeutics

12.4 Astellas Pharma

12.5 AstraZeneca

12.6 Beijing Mabworks Biotech

12.7 BioNTech

12.8 CARsgen

12.9 Dragonboat Biopharmaceutical

12.10 Gracell Biotechnology

12.11 Harbour BioMed

12.12 Innovent Biologics

12.13 Klus Pharma

12.14 LaNova Medicines

12.15 Leap Therapeutics

12.16 Luye Pharma Group

12.17 Nanjing KAEDI Biotech

12.18 OriCell Therapeutics

12.19 RemeGen

12.20 Shandong Boan Biotechnology

12.21 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

12.22 SmartNuclide Biopharma

12.23 TORL Biotherapeutics

12.24 Transcenta Holding

12.25 Xilio Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6mytu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.