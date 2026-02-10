1 Day AML, KYC & Counter Terrorist Financing Training Course by an FCA Expert

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML, KYC & Counter Terrorist Financing" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The course is conducted by a very senior FCA expert with over 30 years of experience. The sessions are very practical and interactive and will include discussions, Q&As and exercises. You will receive a set of course materials and a course certificate on completion.



The Prevention, Detection and Investigation of Financial Crime. Understand where the risks lay in your organisation and the laws that shape our activities. Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.



The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.



The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.



During this intensive 1 day course we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our industry and show you how to take a proactive approach to financial crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the market place.



Key Topics Covered:



Understand money laundering & terrorist financing



What is money laundering?

The importance of the preventing money laundering activities by the international community?

Who are the real victims of financial crime?

Understanding and recognising the common products and services

used by those who launder money

What is considered as terrorist financing?

The global response to financial crime



What is the Financial Action Task Force and what are its 40 recommendations?

An introduction to international sanctions

UK Anti Money Laundering 'AML' and Counter Terrorist Financing 'CTF'

Explanation of the Proceeds of Crime Act and its role in combating financial crime:

Key foreign activity

US Foreign Policy

Office of Foreign Asset Control

An introduction to the FCA's role in establishing controls

The relevant FCA rules and regulations

Their impact on your firm

Defensive strategies of your firm

Internal controls, policies, processes and procedures

Compliance strategies

3 lines of defence

Governance, oversight and reporting

Mitigation and remedial activities

Mechanisms to understand who your clients are



The UK sanctions regime

Understanding the different types of sanctions

Your firm's activities in relation to sanctions

Client due diligence 'CDD' / Enhanced due diligence 'EDD'

Identification and verification 'ID&V'

How to distinguish which of your clients are more likely to be involved in AML / CTF activities

Know Your Client 'KYC'

The importance of client documentation from a commercial and regulatory perspective

The FCA's views regarding client documentation



The reporting and identification of suspicious transactions



Overview of the necessary levels of employee training, their understanding of the steps involved in committing financial crime and the official/legal definitions

Introduction to the escalation and reporting procedures of enforcement bodies

Identifying potential and emerging risks within your firm

Managing the client relationship after reports have been made

Recognising and responding to financial crimes and suspicious transactions



Case study exercises in analysing documentation, client circumstances and activity

Review of the good and poor practices of firms responding to financial crime

Recognition of financial crime being committed

Consider current internal reporting procedures

Action planning

Consider how your firm's current AML/CTF policies, processes and procedures can be enhanced to ensure they continue to have the appropriate safeguards to prevent financial crime

What actions are to be taken at each level within your firm

Senior management

Management

Team leaders

Employees

Course summary & close

Speaker



Paul is a regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in the financial services. Previously a Compliance Director with one of the country's largest Investment Management firm, before moving into consultancy and holding interim roles as Head of Compliance and MLRO as well as leading a number of projects that took firms such as Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Axa and Deustche Bank through authorisation and responding to the FCA sanctions.



His professional experience includes the development and implementation of compliance processes and procedures that include areas such as: governance and oversight, effective systems and controls, client on-boarding and market conduct projects. His area of expertise includes Financial Crime, Client Assets, Conduct Risk, Governance and Oversight, Senior Management Regime and Effective Compliance Monitoring.



He has worked closely with the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service and the Finance and Lease Association on complaint handling and management and continues to work with Financial Service firms in negotiations with the FCA. He has recently taken on Head of Compliance, Money Laundering Reporting Officer and Head of Client Money Client Assets positions for a Portfolio Management firm and an emerging Peer to Peer platform.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4epx2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.