International Securities Settlement & Custodial Services Online Course: Explore the Impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and Upcoming T1S Initiatives on the Market

Two days of practical learning and sessions conducted by a senior expert with over 30 years of international experience. Join us to learn about the key concepts and processes in securities settlements and discuss with international peers about the best market practices around the world.
This training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and global custody services as well as operational risks involved.
You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.
Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes.
You will also learn about the impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and upcoming T1S initiatives on the market. The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to the clearing and settlement process
Wall Street 101 - an introduction to the securities trade life cycle
- Underlying principles of securities and derivatives settlement
- The structure and operations of a typical securities trading organisation/firm
- Cashiering Firms, Custodians, Commercial & Other Banks, Prime Brokerage
- Clearing - what it is and how it works - basic structures for clearance
- Key Concepts - Beneficial ownership, Collateral, Counterparty credit limits, Daylight overdraft, Default, Dematerialization, Failed transaction, Free riding, Fungible, Internal settlement, Lamfalussy Standards, Loss-sharing agreement and pools, Netting, Settlement date, Standard settlement instruction, Unwind, Zero hour rule
- Capital requirements
- Chain of entitlements
- Immobilisation and dematerialisation
- Processing book entry (electronic) and certificated (paper based) securities
Exchanges and clearing houses
The role of the exchanges
- The role and function of the clearing house
- The interaction between exchanges and clearing houses
- Derivatives - what they are and how they work
- Derivatives clearing - why the process differs from regular securities; actions to make the process safer.
- Recent changes in the Derivatives clearing process
- Bilateral clearing.
- Central Counterparties
- Nominee Services
- Vault Management (immobilised securities)
Settlements - The role of the settlements department
Importance of settlement Relationships and responsibilities
- Management information
- The relationships with the counterparties dealt with in the settlement of a typical trade
- Rules and conventions for settlement
- Differing conventions for different security classes (equities, bonds, derivatives)
- CPSS-IOSCO Technical Committee Recommendations for Securities Settlement Systems
- Delivery versus Payment Interaction between payments and securities settlement systems
Nominee Services
What is a 'nominee'/
- Key nominee activities
- Announcements & communications
- Voting
- Entitlement actions
The role of payment systems in securities settlements
Large Value Transfer systems (LVTS) including Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems
- International payments - concepts, procedures and settlements
- CLS (Continuous Linked Settlement)
Settlement processes
Pre-settlement (including; input of settlement instructions, input scenarios, matching, monitoring transactions, changing transaction input, shaping deliveries, splits).
- Settlement (priorities and queues, circle processing, monitoring transaction, settlement, electronic transfer of title (ETT), bad deliveries)
- The importance of securities timing
- Overcoming problem areas
- Cash management and Foreign Exchange - timing and importance
- Settlement for residual securities
- Derivatives settlement
- The reconciliation process and its importance
Group Discussion
- Using their own experience delegates will examine preconceptions that they may have held regarding the securities settlement process against the previous sessions' material.
- DAY TWO
CLS - Continuous Linked Settlement - Its purpose, role and operation
Herstatt risk - a brief introduction into foreign exchange risks
Differing settlement methods for foreign exchange settlements.
- Continuous Linked Settlement.
- Why CLS is relevant for securities settlements.
- PvP Requirements of overlapping national RTGS systems.
- CLS & correspondent banking.
- Current CLS statistics
Case Study: South Africa - STRATE Interbank money markets and payment systems: A Two Way Relationship
- Global custody
Who are the users and the providers?
- Basic structure for custody services
- The role of the derivatives clearing broker
- Sub Custodian
- Life cycle of a trade - the linked phases of processing
- Trade settlement
- Market practice: cut-off and value dates
- Safekeeping
Discussion
- Using own experience delegates will examine preconceptions against the previous sessions' material
- Global custody - core services
The services a global custodian and derivative clearer offer its clients - settlement, safekeeping of securities, income collection, corporate actions management, cash management, funding, tax management, reporting - the information chain e.g. SWIFT, banking facilities
- How custody services work
- Central Securities Depositories (CSDs)
- International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs)
- Paper trail from actual transactions to actual deposit of securities with custodians
- Differences between Domestic & International CSDs
Global custody - value added services
Investment accounting
- Master custody / master recordkeeping
- Securities lending, equity repos and collaterals
- Trustee services
- Portfolio valuation
- Collateral management
- Describing how securities lending operates in simple terms.
- Country-specific depositories in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and elsewhere
Target T2 Securities
What has driven the need for T+2?
- What are the T+2 benefits?
- The Target T2S migration
- How T+2 impacts clients transactions
- The scope of T+2 in T2S
- What is not in scope
- The impacts of Target 2 Securities
- Derivatives and T+2
Custody services "corporate actions"
What are "corporate actions" and why do they occur?
- Common types of corporate actions and examples
- The growing importance of proxy voting
- Importance of timing
- Communicating Corporate Actions
- Managing Corporate Actions Risk
Identifying and managing risks
Credit, Replacement cost, Principal, Delivery versus Payment, Liquidity, Settlement, Custody, Operational, Legal and Systemic risks
- In securities clearing, settlement & custody: Settlement, Operational, Financial, Market, Loss of title, Insolvency, Payment, Failed Trades, Cross border operations
- In payment systems: Settlement, Operating, Payment Finality, Liquidity, Systemic, Zero hour bankruptcy rule
- Specific risks relating to custodians - examples of what can go wrong
- IOSCO and technology risk concerns
- Lack of appropriate market surveillance tools
- Risk created by automation
- Identified industry issues
- IOSCO April 2013 Report
- Legal environment
Key legal issues
Exercise
- Playing the role of Risk Manager: Establishing where we are in relation to risk mitigation, the industry recommendations and how far must we go to reach them. An attempt to establish if full compliance of the recommendations is beneficial or harmful to risk management?
- Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID)
MiFID Explained
- How Trading Split Across Exchanges
- Unintended Consequences of MiFID
- Emergence of MiFID 2
- Dark Pools
- Dark Pools Under MiFID 2
- Automated Trading
