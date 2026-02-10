International Securities Settlement & Custodial Services Online Course: Explore the Impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and Upcoming T1S Initiatives on the Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Securities Settlement & Custodial Services" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Two days of practical learning and sessions conducted by a senior expert with over 30 years of international experience. Join us to learn about the key concepts and processes in securities settlements and discuss with international peers about the best market practices around the world.



This training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and global custody services as well as operational risks involved.



You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.



Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes.



You will also learn about the impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and upcoming T1S initiatives on the market. The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to the clearing and settlement process



Wall Street 101 - an introduction to the securities trade life cycle

Underlying principles of securities and derivatives settlement

The structure and operations of a typical securities trading organisation/firm

Cashiering Firms, Custodians, Commercial & Other Banks, Prime Brokerage

Clearing - what it is and how it works - basic structures for clearance

Key Concepts - Beneficial ownership, Collateral, Counterparty credit limits, Daylight overdraft, Default, Dematerialization, Failed transaction, Free riding, Fungible, Internal settlement, Lamfalussy Standards, Loss-sharing agreement and pools, Netting, Settlement date, Standard settlement instruction, Unwind, Zero hour rule

Capital requirements

Chain of entitlements

Immobilisation and dematerialisation

Processing book entry (electronic) and certificated (paper based) securities

Exchanges and clearing houses



The role of the exchanges

The role and function of the clearing house

The interaction between exchanges and clearing houses

Derivatives - what they are and how they work

Derivatives clearing - why the process differs from regular securities; actions to make the process safer.

Recent changes in the Derivatives clearing process

Bilateral clearing.

Central Counterparties

Nominee Services

Vault Management (immobilised securities)

Settlements - The role of the settlements department



Importance of settlement Relationships and responsibilities

Management information

The relationships with the counterparties dealt with in the settlement of a typical trade

Rules and conventions for settlement

Differing conventions for different security classes (equities, bonds, derivatives)

CPSS-IOSCO Technical Committee Recommendations for Securities Settlement Systems

Delivery versus Payment Interaction between payments and securities settlement systems

Nominee Services



What is a 'nominee'/

Key nominee activities

Announcements & communications

Voting

Entitlement actions

The role of payment systems in securities settlements



Large Value Transfer systems (LVTS) including Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems

International payments - concepts, procedures and settlements

CLS (Continuous Linked Settlement)

Settlement processes



Pre-settlement (including; input of settlement instructions, input scenarios, matching, monitoring transactions, changing transaction input, shaping deliveries, splits).

Settlement (priorities and queues, circle processing, monitoring transaction, settlement, electronic transfer of title (ETT), bad deliveries)

The importance of securities timing

Overcoming problem areas

Cash management and Foreign Exchange - timing and importance

Settlement for residual securities

Derivatives settlement

The reconciliation process and its importance

Group Discussion

Using their own experience delegates will examine preconceptions that they may have held regarding the securities settlement process against the previous sessions' material.

DAY TWO

CLS - Continuous Linked Settlement - Its purpose, role and operation



Herstatt risk - a brief introduction into foreign exchange risks



Differing settlement methods for foreign exchange settlements.

Continuous Linked Settlement.

Why CLS is relevant for securities settlements.

PvP Requirements of overlapping national RTGS systems.

CLS & correspondent banking.

Current CLS statistics

Case Study: South Africa - STRATE Interbank money markets and payment systems: A Two Way Relationship

Global custody

Who are the users and the providers?

Basic structure for custody services

The role of the derivatives clearing broker

Sub Custodian

Life cycle of a trade - the linked phases of processing

Trade settlement

Market practice: cut-off and value dates

Safekeeping

Discussion

Using own experience delegates will examine preconceptions against the previous sessions' material

Global custody - core services

The services a global custodian and derivative clearer offer its clients - settlement, safekeeping of securities, income collection, corporate actions management, cash management, funding, tax management, reporting - the information chain e.g. SWIFT, banking facilities

How custody services work

Central Securities Depositories (CSDs)

International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs)

Paper trail from actual transactions to actual deposit of securities with custodians

Differences between Domestic & International CSDs

Global custody - value added services



Investment accounting

Master custody / master recordkeeping

Securities lending, equity repos and collaterals

Trustee services

Portfolio valuation

Collateral management

Describing how securities lending operates in simple terms.

Country-specific depositories in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and elsewhere

Target T2 Securities



What has driven the need for T+2?

What are the T+2 benefits?

The Target T2S migration

How T+2 impacts clients transactions

The scope of T+2 in T2S

What is not in scope

The impacts of Target 2 Securities

Derivatives and T+2

Custody services "corporate actions"



What are "corporate actions" and why do they occur?

Common types of corporate actions and examples

The growing importance of proxy voting

Importance of timing

Communicating Corporate Actions

Managing Corporate Actions Risk

Identifying and managing risks



Credit, Replacement cost, Principal, Delivery versus Payment, Liquidity, Settlement, Custody, Operational, Legal and Systemic risks

In securities clearing, settlement & custody: Settlement, Operational, Financial, Market, Loss of title, Insolvency, Payment, Failed Trades, Cross border operations

In payment systems: Settlement, Operating, Payment Finality, Liquidity, Systemic, Zero hour bankruptcy rule

Specific risks relating to custodians - examples of what can go wrong

IOSCO and technology risk concerns

Lack of appropriate market surveillance tools

Risk created by automation

Identified industry issues

IOSCO April 2013 Report

Legal environment

Key legal issues



Exercise

Playing the role of Risk Manager: Establishing where we are in relation to risk mitigation, the industry recommendations and how far must we go to reach them. An attempt to establish if full compliance of the recommendations is beneficial or harmful to risk management?

Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID)

MiFID Explained

How Trading Split Across Exchanges

Unintended Consequences of MiFID

Emergence of MiFID 2

Dark Pools

Dark Pools Under MiFID 2

Automated Trading

