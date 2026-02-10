1 Day UK Virtual Operational Resilience Preparedness & Compliance Training Course: Overview of FCA Operational Resilience, Ensuring Participants Leave with Practical Knowledge and Actionable Strategies

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Resilience Preparedness & Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you Ready to Comply and Submit your Operational Resilience Reports?



Attend this practical 1 day course conducted by senior expert with over 30 years of market experience to learn about the regulator's expectations and how to best prepare your organisation for their requirements, as well as how and what to report. The programme will provide a roadmap to setting up robust operational resilience framework and prepare to comply and submit your Operational Resilience Reports.



In the recent years Financial Regulators in the UK and internationally recognised that financial institutions have to not only strengthen their financial resilience but also operational one. From the FCA perspective firms must perform mapping and testing to show that they are able to remain within impact tolerances for each important business service.



Operational resilience is particularly important in periods of challenging economic times when political landscape, high inflation, climate change and technologies disrupt traditional business models.



This practical course conducted by senior FCA expert provides a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of FCA operational resilience, ensuring participants leave with practical knowledge and actionable strategies.



The course is beneficial for senior managers, compliance officers, risk managers, and anyone responsible for operational resilience within their firm that covers key topics such as identifying important business services, setting impact tolerances, and conducting scenario testing



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Operational Resilience

Session Objective: Understand the definition, importance, and regulatory framework of operational resilience.

Definition and importance of operational resilience

FCA's operational resilience framework and requirements

Key deadlines and compliance milestones

Observations and insights into important Business Services

Session Objective: Learn how to identify important business services within an organisation.

Criteria for identifying important business services

Regulatory factors for identifying important business services

Group activity: Identifying important business services in your organisation

Break

Setting Impact Tolerances

Session Objective: Understand the concept of impact tolerances and how to set them.

Definition and importance of impact tolerances

Primary time bound impact tolerances and additional metrics

How to set and review impact tolerances

Group activity: Setting impact tolerances for identified business services

Lunch Break

Mapping and Testing

Session Objective: Learn the importance of mapping and testing in operational resilience.

Importance of mapping and testing

Techniques for effective mapping and testing

Internal activities



Third party activities

Scenario testing

Group activity: Developing a mapping and testing plan

Identifying and Addressing Vulnerabilities

Session Objective: Identify common vulnerabilities and strategies to address them.

Common vulnerabilities in operational resilience

Strategies for identifying and addressing vulnerabilities

Remediation plan explanation and construction

Group activity: Conducting a vulnerability assessment

Break

Responding to and Recovering from Disruptions

Session Objective: Develop effective response and recovery plans for operational disruptions.

Developing response and recovery plans

Communication strategies during disruptions

Group activity: Creating a response and recovery plan

Governance and Self-assessment

Session Objective: Recognise the importance of governing body oversight and the necessary supporting mechanisms

Recognise and consider FCA handbook requirements

Documenting the Journey to operational resilience

The role of the governing body

Mechanisms to ensure the firm remains within impact tolerances

Lessons Learned and Continuous Improvement

Session Objective: Understand the importance of lessons learned and continuous improvement in operational resilience.

Conducting lessons learned exercises

Investing in continuous improvement

Group discussion: Sharing experiences and best practices

Q&A and Closing Remarks

Session Objective: Address any remaining questions and summarize key takeaways.

Open floor for questions

Summary of key takeaways

Closing remarks and next steps

Speaker



The course is conducted by a highly experienced regulatory consultant, previously a compliance and risk director who has undertaken a number of Interim Head of Risk & Compliance roles associated with outsourcing, monitoring and assurance projects.



His interim roles included FCA-approved head of Risk & Compliance and Money Laundering office positions for a large insurance firm, investment, Financial Technology and Consumer Credit firms.



His breadth of experience includes working across the Insurance, Investments, Consumer Credit, Fund Management and Private Wealth Management sectors.



Paul successfully led a number of companies through regulatory authorisation applications, regulatory change of control applications and variation of regulatory permissions.



He has also undertaken senior Risk & Compliance interim consultant roles that have required strategic assessments and restructuring. Paul has also led and continues to lead FCA S166 reviews as well as acting as FCA Liaison for firms where support has been needed. He is currently advising a number of firms on the FCA compliance matters and regulatory risk management while acting as the Head of Risk & Compliance for a small investment management firm.



