Small Wind Turbine Market to Surpass USD 3 Bn by 2031, Driven by Decentralized Energy Demand and Policy Support, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Mordor Intelligence, the global small wind turbine market size is estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly USD 3.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.11%. Growth in the small wind turbine market is driven by government incentives, improved performance of vertical-axis turbines, and increasing adoption across telecom towers, farms, and distributed power systems. Public funding in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia, along with AI-driven performance optimization, is helping reduce operating costs and enhance energy output.

Small Wind Turbine Market Trends & Forecast

On-Site Wind Gains Traction in China’s Low-Carbon Industrial Zones

China’s push for greener manufacturing is encouraging factories to generate more of their own clean electricity. Within industrial parks, small wind turbines are increasingly deployed alongside rooftop solar to balance power use beyond daylight hours.

Urban Wind Opportunities Expand Under Europe’s Rooftop Push

Recent regulatory changes in Europe are making it easier to deploy small wind systems on buildings, especially in dense urban areas. Faster permitting and clearer rules are opening new rooftops to compact, building-friendly turbine designs.

Accelerating Clean Power for Caribbean Island Grids

Across the Caribbean, island communities are steadily moving away from diesel generation toward renewable microgrids that combine wind with other clean sources. Small wind turbines fit well into these systems thanks to consistent coastal winds and compact project scales.

Small Wind Turbine Market Segmentation

By Axis Type

Horizontal axis wind turbines

Upwind configuration

Downwind configuration

Vertical axis wind turbines

Savonius design



Darrieus design

Giromill design

By Capacity Rating

Micro-scale turbines

Small-scale turbines

Medium-scale turbines

By Connectivity

Off-grid systems

Grid-connected systems

Hybrid systems combining wind with batteries or solar PV

By Installation Location

Rooftop or building-integrated installations

Freestanding, ground-mounted towers

By Application

Residential use

Commercial use such as retail spaces, offices, and hotels

Industrial facilities and warehousing

Agricultural and aquaculture operations

Telecom towers and remote monitoring sites

By Geography

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain



Nordic countries



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN countries



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia



Rest of South America



Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Egypt



Rest of Middle East and Africa



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/small-wind-turbine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Small Wind Turbine Market Share by Region

In North America, targeted government programs are reviving interest in small wind, especially in rural and agricultural areas. Federal support is helping farms and small businesses overcome historical cost barriers, while technology certification initiatives are improving financing access. Canada’s broader wind manufacturing activity is indirectly strengthening supply chains for smaller systems.

Europe remains a well-established market where clearer rules and streamlined approvals support gradual growth. Simplified permitting is opening more urban and small-scale sites, while relaxed planning requirements in parts of Germany are reducing development friction.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to set the pace for small wind adoption, driven by strong decarbonization policies and growing demand for reliable power in industrial and remote settings. China is pushing on-site renewables within manufacturing zones, encouraging rooftop and courtyard turbine installations while reinforcing sustainable supply chains.

Small Wind Turbine Companies

Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd

Bergey Windpower Co.



City Windmills Holdings PLC

Wind Energy Solutions BV

SD Wind Energy Ltd

UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt Ltd

Northern Power Systems Inc.

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd

TUGE Energia OU

Ryse Energy

Kingspan Group Plc (Wind Division)

Eocycle Technologies Inc.

XZERES Wind Corp.

Fortis Wind Energy BV

HY Energy Co. Ltd

Endurance Wind Power Inc.

Kliux Energies International

Pika Energy (Generac)

Envergate Energy AG

Suzlon Energy Ltd (≤100 kW segment)

