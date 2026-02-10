1 Day CoRep, FinRep & Capital Adequacy Online Course: Regulatory Guidance from the PRA/FCA, EBA and Local European Regulators - and UK Financial Reporting Post Brexit

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CoRep, FinRep & Capital Adequacy" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By attending this interactive 1 day course conducted by senior market practitioner, you will learn about practical reporting aspects of Common Reporting Framework (COREP) and Financial Reporting Framework (FINREP), as standardised reporting frameworks mandated by the EU EBA, and the UK PRA/FCA under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). These frameworks ensure consistent and accurate reporting of financial and prudential information, enabling regulators to assess the stability and risk profiles of financial institutions.



The session covers the key challenges encountered by banks and credit institutions, and other investment firms, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.



You will learn about all aspects of Financial reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, data templates and structures, submission methodologies - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.



Through interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on exercises, you will gain the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of financial reporting in a regulated environment.



The course includes regulatory guidance from the PRA/FCA, EBA and local European regulators - and UK Financial reporting post Brexit.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Regulatory Capital, Basel 3/CRD IV/CRR



Prudential Capital Buffers, Risk-Based Approach, and RWA

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital, Capital Ratios, Consolidated vs Solo Capital

Regulatory Capital and Risk Management Regulations -IFPR, IFR/IFD, BASEL III/CRD IV, and US CCAR

Methodologies for Capital and Risk Measurement and Reporting

Firm and Supervisory Considerations

ICAAP, ILAAP and Pillar 1,2,3 Reporting



Pillar 1 - Min Capital Requirements; COREP Reports for Tier 1, Tier 2, RWA

Pillar 2 - Supervisory Review; Overall ICAAP and Risk Management

Pillar 3 - Market Discipline, Transparency and FINREP disclosures

ILAAP - Risk, Stress Testing and Management Buffers

Liquidity Disclosures - LCR, NSFR, Liquidity Risk Management and Contingency Liquidity Plans

COREP Standards



Capital Reporting Requirements and Regulations in the UK, EU and US/APAC

Key COREP Sections - Capital and Group Solvency Details - Own Funds Requirements

Key COREP Sections for Risk - Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk

Common Reporting EBA Taxonomy and Data Point Model

Validation Rules and Mapping to RegData for UK/EU reports

Common Reporting Standards and Validation Rules for Banks (EBA, Bank of England), and Investment Firms (FCA, EU Markets Regulators)

Case Study for a UK banking entity

FINREP Standards

Financial Reporting Requirements and Regulations in the UK, EU and US/APAC

Reporting Frameworks for Balance Sheet Reporting - US GAAP/IFRS Accounting Consolidated Group, PRA/FCA Prudential Consolidated

Key FINREP sections - Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Income/Expenses, Off Balance Sheet items

Key FINREP sections - Financial assets by instrument and counterparty sector, Concepts of Impairment, Hedge

Accounting and Derivatives Accounting

Validation Rules and Mapping for UK/EU Reports, and Standards for Banks and Investment Firms

Case Study for an EU Investment Firm

Next Steps and Upcoming Regulations

Basel 3.1/Basel 4 changes - updates for credit risk and operational risk standards,

Concepts of CVA (Credit Valuation Adjustment), leverage ratio and applications

SREP Process

Global Systemically Important Banks and Impact of upcoming regulations

Key Controls and Internal Governance Process

Speaker



The Training Director is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, RegTech and Open Banking and covers all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.



He combines experience in strategic regulatory topics including: technology, processes and platform management and incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok0iem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.