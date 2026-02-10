1 Day Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk Training Course: Addressing Key Regulatory Imperatives, Such As G20 Reforms, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, and the Shift Toward T+1 Settlement

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clearing, Settlement and Counterparty Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Clearing and settlement are critical yet often overlooked components of financial markets, ensuring the smooth transfer of assets and funds between counterparties. As markets grow more complex, the risks associated with post-trade processes - such as counterparty defaults, settlement failures, and liquidity shortfalls - have become increasingly significant.



This full-day workshop provides a comprehensive walkthrough of clearing and settlement mechanisms, the role of Central Counterparties (CCPs), and the management of counterparty risk. Participants will gain a detailed understanding of the trade lifecycle, from execution to final settlement, across various asset classes, including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and FX.



The workshop will also address key regulatory imperatives, such as G20 reforms, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, and the shift toward T+1 settlement.



The session also covers advanced margining methodologies, such as SPAN and VaR-based models, and emerging trends like blockchain and AI in post-trade processing. Designed for risk managers, traders, compliance officers, and clearing professionals, this workshop equips participants with the knowledge to navigate today's evolving clearing and settlement landscape effectively.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction & Workshop Objectives



Overview of clearing & settlement in financial markets

Importance of risk management in post-trade processes

Key challenges in modern clearing systems

Regulatory imperatives - G20 Clearing and margining regulations, US T+1 Settlements, capital and liquidity adequacy and controls

Clearing & Settlement Fundamentals



The Trade Lifecycle: pre-trade, order management, execution, post-trade clearing, collateral management and margining, settlement and custody.

Physical and cash settlement

Asset Class specific Clearing & Settlement flows - Cash equities and equity derivatives, Fixed Income (Bonds/Sukuk),

Credit derivatives (CDS, Index Swaps etc), commodities, FX derivatives, and repos/securities lending

Role of Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) vs. Central Counterparties (CCPs), role of CLS for FX settlements

Settlement Cycles (T+1, T+2, T+3) and global trends

Case Study: Exchange (LSE) vs CCP (Euroclear) Clearing and Settlement frameworks

Settlement Risk & Failures



Types of Settlement Risk (Principal Risk, Replacement Risk, Liquidity Risk, Delivery & Payment Risk, Herstatt Risk for FX)

Causes of Settlement Failures (Operational, Liquidity, Market Volatility)

Mitigation Mechanisms (DvP/PvP, Netting, Collateralisation, Margin Optimisation, Capital & Liquidity Buffers)

Real-world examples of settlement failures

Central Counterparties (CCPs) & Risk Management



Role and Benefits of CCPs

CCP risk management framework

Default Waterfall (Mutualisation, Skin-in-the-Game, Margin Layers)

Stress testing & default management

Counterparty Risk vs. CCP Risk

Case Study: Major counterparty defaults (e.g., Lehman Brothers, Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse)

Portfolio Margining Methodologies



Standard vs. Portfolio Margining

SPAN (Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk) Methodology

Value-at-Risk (VaR) Based Margining

Benefits of Portfolio Margining for Risk Reduction

Worked example: Calculating margin requirements for a sample portfolio

Case Study - Risk Simulation: Stress-testing a clearing member's portfolio

Regulatory Landscape & Future Trends



Key regulations: EMIR, Dodd-Frank, Basel III, UAE's SCA Framework

Impact of DLT & Blockchain on clearing & settlement

T+1 & Instant Settlement Trends

Horizon Scanning - Clearing and settlement with AI and Big Data technologies

Speaker



The Trainer is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with 25 years of experience in investment banking, asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Credit, Counterparty and Systemic Risk Management for banks, brokerages, asset managers, pension funds and insurers; and advises on the impact of CCPs, Clearing & Settlement Risk, and default risk frameworks across US, EMEA and APAC for regulatory frameworks such as EMIR, MIFD II, IFR/IFD/IFPR, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC.



He combines experience in strategic Risk Management frameworks with processes and platform management incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.



