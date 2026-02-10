Whole Body Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 47.16 Billion by 2033, Driven by Expanding Diagnostic Infrastructure and Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Body Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Whole Body Imaging Market size was valued at USD 29.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.16 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period of 2026–2033. The fast growth of diagnostic facilities, improvements in imaging technology, and the growing need for early and precise disease detection are all helping the market grow. Whole body imaging is being used more and more in a variety of clinical settings, such as cancer screening, trauma evaluation, and preventative health monitoring. This is making it more widely used in healthcare systems globally.





Whole Body Imaging Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 29.66 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 47.16 Billion

CAGR: 5.99% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025E

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

U.S. Whole Body Imaging Market Growth Analysis

The U.S. whole body imaging market was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.94 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Strong healthcare infrastructure, a high rate of adoption of new imaging technology, and more money going into early disease detection programs are all helping the US economy grow. The existence of big medical device companies and ongoing technical advancements are also helping the industry grow. Also, the rising number of people with cancer and the growing use of preventative healthcare services are pushing hospitals and diagnostic centers to use full-body imaging technologies.

Expansion of Diagnostic Centers and Outpatient Facilities is Driving the Whole Body Imaging Market Growth

Healthcare providers are investing heavily in new imaging technologies to increase throughput and diagnostic accuracy of patients. Whole body imaging systems can be used to perform a complete assessment in one scan, thus facilitating faster workflow and avoiding diagnostic delays. In addition, a growing global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular diseases, is prompting the need for full-body screening and surveillance imaging.

Radiation Exposure Concerns are Hampering the Whole Body Imaging Market Growth

Health authorities and regulators are calling for radiation safety procedures and dose optimization strategies. Despite these concerns, ongoing technological advances, such as low-dose imaging and hybrid imaging platforms, are reducing the risks while maintaining diagnostic accuracy.

Segmentation Analysis:

By modality, in 2025, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) held a dominant market share of around 40.80% of total revenue. Due to its greater soft tissue viewing capabilities and lack of ionizing radiation, MRI is frequently chosen. The technique is a vital part of whole body imaging methods because it is widely utilized for neurological, musculoskeletal, and oncological evaluations. Over the course of the projection period, the computed tomography (CT) segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69%. Rapid scanning, great spatial resolution, and cost effectiveness make CT imaging an excellent choice for emergency diagnosis, cancer staging, and trauma assessment.

By application, in 2025, the oncology segment held a roughly 45.60% market share, making it the market leader. Adoption of whole body imaging in oncology is being greatly accelerated by the rising incidence of cancer worldwide as well as the growing need for early tumor diagnosis and therapy monitoring. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the metastasis detection segment will increase at the quickest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50%. When it comes to detecting metastatic spread, whole body imaging is essential because it helps physicians create precise treatment plans and enhance patient outcomes.

By procedure type, with a nearly 62.28% market share in 2025, diagnostic imaging is expected to increase at the fastest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21%. Growing clinical dependence on imaging-based diagnostic techniques, especially in complex illness management, is advantageous to the segment. Segment expansion is being supported by the growing integration of whole body imaging techniques into standard screening and follow-up exams.

By end user, in 2025, hospitals held a 55.80% market share, dominating the industry. Comprehensive imaging infrastructure, knowledgeable radiology staff, and the capacity to handle intricate imaging treatments are all advantageous to hospitals. The fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% is anticipated for the diagnostic imaging centers segment. The segment's growth is being accelerated by rising investments in specialized imaging facilities and patient preferences for outpatient imaging services.

Regional Insights

In 2024, the largest revenue share was for North America, which was about 35.76%. The region is benefiting from high healthcare spending, rapid adoption of new imaging technologies, and a greater focus on early disease detection. The favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of key players in the market further expand the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The region is characterized by a growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of the field of health, a growing patient base, and increased investments in diagnostic imaging technologies. The rapid adoption of new imaging technologies in emerging economies such as China and India is contributing to a rapid growth in these markets.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , introduced Revolution Apex Elite CT with AI-driven reconstruction, lowering radiation dose by 20% and improving oncology whole-body imaging precision for safer, faster diagnostics.

, introduced Revolution Apex Elite CT with AI-driven reconstruction, lowering radiation dose by 20% and improving oncology whole-body imaging precision for safer, faster diagnostics. In October 2024, a Clinical trial confirmed AI-powered PET/CT enhanced lesion detection by 22%, strengthening whole-body cancer screening accuracy and positioning Siemens as a leader in precision diagnostics.

Whole Body Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 29.66 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 47.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.99% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Modality (Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Imaging, Other Modalities)

• By Application (Oncology, Trauma and Emergency Care, Metastasis Detection, Full-Body Health Screenings)

• By Procedure Type (Diagnostic Imaging, Treatment Planning, Monitoring & Follow-up)

•By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

