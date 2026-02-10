1 Day Virtual New Regulations Payments Services Training Course: Focus on PSD3, PSR, MiCAR & PCI DSS (15th May, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Regulations Payments Services: PSD3, PSR, MiCAR & PCI DSS" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Evolution of Payments Regulation in Europe: European payments markets have undergone a significant transformation over recent years, with technological developments and especially fintech disruptors have spurred an accelerating evolution in payment services. The involvement of many new players and new kinds of finance (such as crypto assets) has brought new payment solutions and ecosystems into the European, UK and global markets.



With such fast-paced changes, the EU regulatory framework introduced new rules starting with the revised Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) which came into force in 2016 (2018 deadlines).



With the upcoming PSD3 and related Payment Services Regulation (PSR), and other regulations governing payments and digital transfers such as Markets in Crypto-Assets (MICA) and Financial Data Access (FiDA), and the global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS),regulators in the EU and globally have introduced significant changes to the regulatory framework for Payments and e-money infrastructures.



This practical one day workshop conducted by market expert provides a comprehensive overview of:

Emerging Payment Technologies: The rise of open banking, digital wallets, crypto payments, and CBDCs

Regulatory Focus: The new regulatory payments ecosystems within Europe and the need for banks, fintech payments providers, asset managers and insurers to incorporate regulatory changes within their operating models to ensure customer trust, avoid regulatory sanctions and maintain competitive advantage.

Challenges for Market Practitioners: Lessons learnt from PSD2 and operational, technological, and compliance considerations for firms as part of regulatory and market challenges

Key Topics Covered:



Background and Scope



The EU's push for a harmonized digital payments ecosystem

PSD2, Open Banking and Digital Banking frameworks - and PSD3/PSR enhancements to the EU regulatory framework

The role of PSR in standardising payment services

FiDA's focus on data sharing beyond payments, and the PCI DSS focus on data sharing within payment card transactions

MiCAR's framework for regulating crypto assets and stable-coins

PSD2, PSD3, PSR, FiDA, PCI DSS & Payments Core Concepts and Scope



PSD2: Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), open banking APIs, and Third-Party Provider (TPP) roles

PSD3 & PSR Enhancements: Addressing gaps in fraud prevention, improving TPP licensing, and strengthening consumer rights

Payment Services Regulation (PSR): Standardizing instant payments, improving transparency, and ensuring fair competition

Financial Data Access (FiDA): Expanding open finance beyond payments to insurance, investments, and pensions

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS): Focus on information security controls around cardholder data and reducing payment fraud within the payment cards business flows



Industry Implications: How banks, fintechs, and insurers must adapt to new data-sharing and compliance demands



Cryptocurrency, Digital Wallets & MiCAR Core Concepts and Scope



MiCAR Overview: Licensing for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), stablecoin regulations, and investor protections

Crypto Payments: How firms can integrate compliant crypto transactions under MiCAR

Digital Wallets & CBDCs: Regulatory treatment of e-money wallets and central bank digital currencies

Stablecoin Compliance: Reserve requirements, redemption rights, and oversight under MiCAR

Operational Challenges: Custody, AML, and risk management for crypto-related services

Key Regulatory Changes in Payments



Stricter SCA and fraud monitoring under PSD3

Mandatory participation in open banking under FiDA

Standardized API frameworks for TPPs

Enhanced consumer dispute resolution mechanisms

New licensing regimes for crypto firms under MiCAR

Considerations for Market Practitioners



For Banks: Balancing open banking compliance with competitive threats from fintechs

For Asset Managers: Assessing crypto custody and trading under MiCAR

For Insurers: Leveraging open finance (FiDA) for embedded insurance products

For Brokerages: Adapting to crypto-asset regulations for client offerings

For Fintech companies: Navigating licensing, data-sharing, and innovation under new rules

Reporting and Disclosures



Transaction reporting under PSD3/PSR

MiCAR disclosures for crypto-asset white papers

Fraud reporting and incident notifications

Open banking data access logs under FiDA

Annual compliance audits for regulated entities

Systems and Controls



Implementing SCA and secure API infrastructure

Fraud detection and real-time transaction monitoring

Data protection under GDPR, PCI DSS and open finance rules

Crypto-asset custody and wallet security

Internal governance frameworks for regulatory adherence

Horizon Scanning



Potential expansion of PSD3/PSR to new sectors

EU's digital euro (CBDC) developments

Global alignment of crypto regulations

AI's role in fraud prevention and compliance

Future legislative proposals impacting payments

Speaker



The Course Director is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, RegTech, Open Banking, Digital Payments and Payments Systems and cover all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC.



He has a deep expertise in analysing and implementing FinTech lending and asset management models, including Digital Banking and Digital Assets infrastructure (using Blockchain for central banking (CBDCs)) and is experienced in strategic regulatory Technology, Process and Platform management, particularly creating future state Open Banking APIs, Payment Platforms, RegTech Big Data platforms, and incorporating Risk and Governance policies



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management. He is also a member and advisor of Industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.

