Toobit Celebrates Valentine's Day with $300,000 in Rewards for Trading Duos





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its 2026 Valentine's Day trading campaign.

Breaking away from the solitary nature of the markets, the campaign invites traders to pair up for a chance to share a 300,000 USDT prize pool between February 10 and February 24.

This initiative emphasizes the strength of partnership in navigating today's landscape. By collaborating with a friend or trading partner, participants will work together to reach a combined team volume of 214,000 USDT to unlock rewards.

Teams that hit this milestone will unlock a 214 USDT mystery box, which contains Trial Funds, Event Contracts Trial Funds, or Bonuses. The primary 300,000 USDT prize pool is distributed based on leaderboard rankings, with rewards allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to the most active duos.

"Trading is often seen as a solitary pursuit, but we believe the community is our greatest asset," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This Valentine's Day, we wanted to create a campaign that celebrates connection and teamwork, allowing our traders to share the thrill of the market with someone special while earning rewards."

To join the challenge, traders must first ensure they have at least 10 USDT in their Futures Account to form or join a team. Participants are required to visit the campaign page to register. For a comprehensive breakdown of the campaign's rules, traders are encouraged to review the announcement page.

The initiative highlights a defining trend in the 2026 digital asset landscape: the move toward collaborative market participation. Recent industry projections estimate the global social trading market will reach $10 billion this year, with the crypto segment alone growing at a rate of nearly 18% annually.

As retail participation evolves, traders are increasingly moving away from isolated decision-making in favor of team-based strategies and shared market analysis, which often lead to more disciplined and informed outcomes.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

