CSG N.V. - Notice of Full Year 2025 Results

CSG (“CSG” or the “Group”), a leading European defence group, will release the audited Full Year results of Czechoslovak Group a.s., a wholly owned subsidiary of CSG N.V. and the holding entity of the entire CSG Group, for the 12 months ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 26 March 2026.

A management presentation for analysts and investors will be held via webcast on the day at 10:00 CET (09:00 GMT), followed by a Q&A session. Webcast registration details will be made available in advance of the event on the Group’s investor relations website (https://ir.czechoslovakgroup.com/en).

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic.

CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future.

CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace.

The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities.

Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition).

CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group’s annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion.

CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG.

For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

