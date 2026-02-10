International Exchange and Cooperation Coordination Mechanism for ILSTC Established

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Exchange and Cooperation Coordination Mechanism of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) was officially launched on February 10 in Chongqing to deepen regional connectivity and support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The mechanism was jointly initiated by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government and the Port and Logistics Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government. Embassies and consulates of countries along the ILSTC, mainly ASEAN members, participated. Its establishment marks a new stage of institutionalized and regular international cooperation along the corridor.

Designed as a cross-border communication platform, the mechanism focuses on policy coordination, experience sharing, and practical cooperation. Through the platform, Chongqing will further promote exchanges with ASEAN countries and contribute to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

All parties agreed to establish and regularly update an ILSTC international exchange and cooperation contact list to ensure smooth communication. The mechanism will strengthen information sharing by timely releasing and updating policies and regulations related to trade, logistics, and investment. It will also promote key cooperation projects and share best practices in corridor development and operations.

The mechanism will also serve as a problem-solving platform. It will collect practical difficulties faced by trade and logistics enterprises in cross-border operations and, through targeted one-on-one consultations with designated contact points, help address bottlenecks in logistics and trade.

As the initiator and operational coordination center of the ILSTC, Chongqing is accelerating efforts to build a center for international exchanges in central and western China and a leading zone for inland opening-up and cooperation. Hosting the mechanism further consolidates the city's role as a key hub in corridor development.

Latest data show that the ILSTC now connects 75 cities and 164 rail hubs across China and reaches 584 ports in 127 countries and regions worldwide.

At the launch ceremony, participants jointly released the Chongqing Initiative on International Exchanges and Cooperation Along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The initiative calls for expanded cooperation in trade, logistics, culture, and related fields, and for promoting regional economic integration.

The initiative proposes optimizing the corridor's service network, streamlining customs procedures, reducing trade costs, and promoting the application of AI and big data to enhance operational efficiency and management. It also emphasizes coordinated development between corridor construction and environmental protection, supporting sustainable economic, social, and environmental development in the region.

The initiative also calls for stronger people-to-people ties along the corridor by organizing diverse exchange activities, facilitating travel, and deepening mutual understanding, bringing tangible benefits to communities along the corridor.

An official from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government said the establishment of the mechanism and the release of the initiative mark a shift from physical connectivity toward rules alignment and people-to-people exchanges, demonstrating the commitment of China and ASEAN countries to consultation, joint contribution, and shared development.

Source: The Foreign Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government