OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 27 January 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Octopus AIM VCT plc b) LEI 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0034202076 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 2,237,378 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 230,371,710 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 2 February 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: N/A







Supplementary: N/A







Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-aim-vcts/ c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 2 February 2026

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619