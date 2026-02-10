Tissue and Regenerative Engineering Market Company, Government & Public Sector Funding Data

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data published by Precedence Research, the global tissue and regenerative engineering sector encompasses companies developing biomaterials, scaffolds, and bio-printed tissues, with total revenues ranging from early-stage millions to multi-billion-dollar medtech portfolios. Key market leaders include Integra LifeSciences, Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with products spanning artificial skin, cartilage implants, and bone regeneration scaffolds, supported by government research funding and targeted NIH grants.

The market for tissue engineering and regenerative scaffolds is characterized by innovative product pipelines, early-stage biofabrication ventures, and large medtech players integrating biomaterials into clinical applications, reflecting a dynamic ecosystem for regenerative medicine solutions, according to data published by Precedence Research.

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/request-consultation/42

Key Company Insights

Company Headquarters Latest Financials / Revenue Products / Tissue Engineering Focus Real Quantitative Notes Integra LifeSciences USA ~$1.6 B (2023–24) Artificial skin & dermal regeneration scaffolds First commercial skin regeneration scaffold approved; bioscaffold matrices for wound healing & reconstructive surgery MiMedx USA Not publicly specified Skin grafts / allograft scaffold products Uses birth tissues (placenta, amniotic sac) in engineered grafts Organovo Holdings USA ~$0.12 M (2024) 3D printed human tissues & scaffold bioprinting Early-stage printed tissue research for drug testing & regenerative applications BICO Group Sweden ~$4.88 M (historical) Bio-inks for scaffold fabrication Supplies bioinks forming scaffolds for engineered tissues Aroa Biosurgery New Zealand Not disclosed OFM-based biomaterial scaffolds (Endoform™, Ovitex®) Used in wound healing & soft tissue reconstruction Smith+Nephew UK ~$5+ B (medical devices) Regenerative tissue repair implants Soft tissue scaffolds & biologic implants; tissue segment not separately reported Tissue Regenix UK ~$29.5 M (2023) Regenerative scaffolds (dCELL, BioRinse) Repair & reconstruction in musculoskeletal tissue AlloSource USA Not disclosed Allograft tissue/scaffold materials Used in orthopedic & reconstructive applications BioTissue USA ~$150 M (est) Birth tissue-based engineered tissue Biologic scaffolds for chronic wounds & ophthalmic products Vericel Corporation USA ~$600+ M Cultured cartilage & skin products (MACI, Epicel) FDA-approved engineered graft therapies; quantifiable revenues Zimmer Biomet Holdings USA ~$8–$9 B Bone & tissue scaffolds (orthopedic) Biomaterials for bone regeneration in orthopedic surgeries Medtronic plc Ireland/USA ~$30+ B Biomaterials for bone, spine & tissue repair Segment not standalone; regenerative matrices supplied in orthopedics Arthrex, Inc. USA ~$4+ B Tissue repair & graft products Advanced regenerative scaffold products for surgical therapy Lattice Medical France Early-stage Bioresorbable tissue scaffold implants 3D printed soft tissue scaffold (breast reconstruction) Osiris Therapeutics USA Limited Bioactive cellular scaffolds Focus on biologic scaffolds & tissue constructs Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. USA Small-cap, varies Wound care scaffold / regenerative devices Wound healing & scaffold implants

Government & Public Sector Funding

Agency / Program Funding Detail (USD) Purpose / Research Area Source NIH NIDCR SBIR (Phase II) $2 M grant to RevBio, Inc. Dental adhesive bone scaffold pre-clinical development NIH SBIR NIH Grant (Penn State) $2.02 M (4-year) Improve human tissue repair using collagen + growth factors NIH extramural NIH Common Fund (Trans-NIH) ~$533 M budget Cross-cutting biomedical research; supports tissue engineering projects NIH historical NIDCR Regenerative Medicine Program Multi-year funding Supports engineering of bone, cartilage, skeletal muscle, blood vessels, craniofacial tissue NIH / NIDCR NIAMS Extramural Program ~$500 M+ annual R&D Basic/clinical research in connective tissues, cartilage, ECM biology NIAMS reports São Paulo Research Foundation Grant Undisclosed Skin graft engineering project (Brazil) Regional funding

Notes: NIH extramural programs allocate hundreds of millions annually to support small biotechs, universities, and translational research in tissue scaffolds and regenerative biomaterials. Targeted grants, such as the $2 M RevBio SBIR, enable focused scaffold product R&D.

Market Insights

Revenue Leaders: Major medtech companies such as Integra LifeSciences, Vericel, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic lead the market with billions in revenue and extensive regenerative product portfolios.

Major medtech companies such as Integra LifeSciences, Vericel, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic lead the market with billions in revenue and extensive regenerative product portfolios. Emerging Innovators: Early-stage companies such as Organovo, Lattice Medical, and BICO focus on 3D bioprinting and bio-ink scaffold development, laying the foundation for next-generation regenerative therapies.

Early-stage companies such as Organovo, Lattice Medical, and BICO focus on 3D bioprinting and bio-ink scaffold development, laying the foundation for next-generation regenerative therapies. Government Support: NIH, NIDCR, and NIAMS provide extensive grants and SBIR funding to support research in tissue engineering, biomaterials, and regenerative scaffolds.

NIH, NIDCR, and NIAMS provide extensive grants and SBIR funding to support research in tissue engineering, biomaterials, and regenerative scaffolds. Clinical & Commercial Applications: Products span skin regeneration, cartilage repair, musculoskeletal scaffolds, and bone regeneration for orthopedic and reconstructive applications.

How Precedence Research Can Help

Precedence Research offers comprehensive market intelligence and actionable insights for stakeholders in tissue engineering and regenerative biomaterials:

Company Revenue & Product Data: Segment-level financials, product sales, and pipeline updates for early-stage innovators and established medtech players.

Segment-level financials, product sales, and pipeline updates for early-stage innovators and established medtech players. Government Funding & Grants: Detailed allocation of NIH, NIDCR, and global funding initiatives supporting scaffold and biomaterial R&D.

Detailed allocation of NIH, NIDCR, and global funding initiatives supporting scaffold and biomaterial R&D. Market Forecasts & Trends: CAGR projections, historical trends, and scenario modeling for tissue and regenerative engineering markets.

CAGR projections, historical trends, and scenario modeling for tissue and regenerative engineering markets. Customized Strategic Reports: Tailored insights for investment decisions, M&A, R&D prioritization, and competitive intelligence.

Contact Us:

Email: sales@precedenceresearch.com

USA: +1 8044 419344 | APAC: +61 4859 81310 / +91 87933 22019 | Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Precedence Research: Transforming Complex Data into Strategic Decisions