AlloyX Group Announce USD100M Equity Financing to Accelerate Global Digital Asset Strategy

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloyX Group (AXG) officially announced the USD 100 million in equity financing during the Consensus Hong Kong event. The funds will be mainly allocated to the expansion of stablecoin and asset tokenization businesses, R&D in artificial intelligence and blockchain security technologies, as well as further investment in global market expansion.

As a world-leading comprehensive digital asset service platform, AXG has gained strong recognition from the capital market thanks to its sound and compliant operation system, clear global strategy, and sustainable growth potential. This round of financing not only underscores the market’s firm confidence in its long-term value and development prospects but also injects strong capital momentum into the company’s efforts to deepen the global stablecoin ecosystem, advance innovation in asset tokenization, and build secure and efficient digital financial infrastructure.

About AlloyX Group:

AlloyX Group (Nasdaq: AXG) is a global integrated financial services institution bridging traditional finance and digital assets ecosystem. The Group operates across stablecoin payments, tokenization service, digital brokerage, and on-chain financial infrastructure. By integrating traditional brokerage and banking systems with blockchain technology, AlloyX Group delivers secure, efficient, and auditable digital financial solutions for institutions. Backed by leading international investors, we are building the next generation digital financial infrastructure empowering the global transition toward a regulated digital economy.

Contact

Charlotte Qi

info@alloyx.com