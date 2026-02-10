Pool Heat Pump Market Research Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Key Vendors - Rheem, AquaCal, Systemair, Pentair, Aldes, Hayward, Fluidra, Daikin, Fairland Group, PHNIX

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pool Heat Pump Market was sized at 930 Thousand Units in 2024, and is projected to reach 1.24 Million Units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.00%.

The global pool heat pump market remains highly fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous vendors across major geographies. International players such as Hayward, Pentair, and Fluidra compete across multiple regions, while domestic and national vendors such as AquaCal in the United States and Fairland in China maintain strong local positions through region-specific portfolios and channel reach. The coexistence of established HVAC majors and regional specialists fosters competitive pricing and product diversity.



Europe's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, Directive EU 2024/1275, raises expectations for energy performance in new buildings and renovations. As pool upgrades are increasingly bundled into broader building retrofit scopes, projects are opting for efficient electric equipment, which is strengthening the specification momentum for pool heat pumps and reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based pool heating.

In the US, the Department of Energy (DOE) is tightening the minimum efficiency requirements for consumer pool heaters under its energy conservation standards. This increases redesign and compliance costs for lower-efficiency products, accelerating their phase-out and driving demand toward high-efficiency alternatives such as pool heat pumps, which offer a lower-risk path to regulatory compliance.

In APAC, policy frameworks are converting building efficiency goals into practical requirements that support pool heat pump adoption. Singapore's Building and Construction Authority Green Mark 2021 strengthens performance-led equipment decisions in premium residential and hospitality projects. Japan's zero-energy housing direction and Australia's ARENA-backed electrification pilots further support pool heat pump-based upgrades.

Rising gas prices and stricter emission limits are also weakening the competitiveness of gas boilers and other legacy pool-heating options when customers evaluate the total cost of ownership. For instance, EU household gas prices rose in July-December 2024 to $13.18 per 100 kWh from $11.8 in January-June 2024, increasing operating-cost pressure on gas-heated pools. In this context, the longer equipment life and lower operating costs of pool heat pumps strengthen the long-term economic case for adoption.

POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Expansion strategies increasingly focus on market-specific positioning and channel partnerships. Vendors are investing in localized distribution, dealership agreements, and service alliances to strengthen brand presence and ensure consistent product availability. For instance, AquaCal directs customers through its Where to Buy dealer locator, while Hayward supports channel-led sales through its dealer locator and the Totally Hayward partner program.



Leading manufacturers are diversifying their portfolios through acquisitions and regional collaborations. Global players such as Hayward, Pentair, and Rheem continue to integrate pool equipment and heating technologies to expand their footprint across mature and emerging regions.



The market continues to evolve as vendors balance innovation, affordability, and channel depth. Success increasingly depends on establishing sustainable partnerships, optimizing supply chains, and adapting to regional purchasing behaviour across residential and commercial pool segments.

POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America remains the largest regional market by volume, accounting for around 38% of the global pool heat pump market share in 2024, reflecting the region's structurally high installed base of residential swimming pools and strong penetration of electric pool heating solutions. The growth is supported by replacement-driven demand, rising electricity price volatility favouring energy-efficient heating, and tightening state-level efficiency standards. Within the region, the US is the fastest-growing market in terms of revenue, driven by retrofit adoption in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona, where homeowners increasingly replace gas heaters with inverter-based heat pumps to reduce operating costs and meet decarbonization norms. Large hospitality pools and community recreation facilities further support higher-capacity unit demand.



The APAC region shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period, indicating low current penetration and rapid adoption driven by incremental pool builds. The growth is also anchored in expanding middle-class housing, rising private pool construction in urban residential developments, and increasing adoption of temperature-controlled pools in hotels and resorts. China is the fastest-growing market with by volume, supported by domestic manufacturing scale, cost-competitive inverter heat pumps, and rising demand from premium residential villas, water parks, and hospitality projects. Export-oriented Chinese OEMs also strengthen regional volumes by supplying standardized units across Southeast Asia and Oceania.



POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart pool heat pumps are increasingly adopted for their connectivity, energy transparency, and cost savings. For instance, Fairland's INVERX pool heat pumps support app-based remote management via the Fairland Smart Pool platform, enabling users to control and monitor the heat pump from a smartphone. IoT-enabled and inverter-based systems allow remote control, predictive maintenance, and grid-interactive scheduling, helping users reduce operational costs and integrate seamlessly with smart-home and clean-energy ecosystems.

The rising environmental awareness, efficiency standards, and inverter technology are likely to support the adoption of advanced pool heat pumps as they provide efficient performance with low-cost energy. Regulatory frameworks in the US and Europe are reinforcing this shift, with updated US Department of Energy efficiency standards for consumer pool heat pumps and broader EU energy-efficiency and ecodesign policy direction favouring compact, low-noise, and user-friendly pool heat pump models. Thus, such factors are transitioning energy-efficient pool heat pumps from premium to mainstream segments, emphasising the shift toward reliable, climate-aligned solutions across residential and hospitality applications.

Global decarbonization goals and tighter efficiency mandates are positioning heat pumps as key clean-heating technologies. Their superior performance ratios, compatibility with renewable electricity, and contribution to zero-emission building standards make them a preferred solution for lowering lifecycle emissions in both residential and recreational environments.

Coordinated fiscal and regulatory programs, including the EU's REPowerEU Plan is boosting heat-pump deployment worldwide. Incentives such as rebates, tax credits, and efficiency mandates under national electrification and green-building initiatives are lowering adoption barriers, encouraging local manufacturing, and expanding the use of pool heat pumps across residential and commercial sectors.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High purchase and installation costs continue to limit pool heat pump adoption, particularly in mid-income markets. Equipment, site modifications, and rising labour expenses keep installed prices above conventional systems. Despite long-term efficiency gains, high upfront investment remains a major deterrent to mass adoption across residential and commercial segments.

Limited awareness and technical expertise restrain pool heat pump adoption in emerging economies. Consumers often favour solar or fuel-based heating systems due to lower familiarity with heat-pump benefits. Insufficient technician training and after-sales service further reduce confidence, emphasizing the need for awareness campaigns and capacity-building programs to expand market penetration.

Recent Developments in the Global Pool Heat Pump Market

In September 2025, PHNIX Eco-Energy Solutions launched the AI Full Inverter R290 Swimming Pool Heat Pump i-GreenLine Ultra. The model uses smart temperature prediction and eco-friendly propane refrigerant to boost efficiency by about 30%. This strengthens PHNIX's global presence in sustainable, low-GWP inverter pool heat pumps.

In July 2025, Varminpool introduced its Smart Pool Heat Pumps with built-in Wi-Fi control and inverter technology. Available in 16,000-40,000 BTU capacities, the models cut energy use by up to 50%, marking Varminpool's entry into connected and energy-efficient residential pool heating.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global pool heat pump market?

Who are the major players in the global pool heat pump market?

What is the growth rate of the global pool heat pump market?

Which region dominates the global pool heat pump market?

What are the key trends in the global pool heat pump market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 930 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 1240 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Company Profiles

Rheem Manufacturing Company

AquaCal

Systemair

Pentair

Aldes

Hayward

Fluidra

Daikin

Fairland Group

PHNIX

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Midea Group

Dantherm Group

EvoHeat

Madimack

Viessmann Group

Waterco Ltd.

Poolstar

Gulfstream Heat Pumps

Thermeau Industries

AquaComfort Solutions

Nirvana

Sunrain

Guangdong MACON New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,

SPRSUN

Guangdong Fineco New Energy Co., Ltd.

Daishiba

Ascler

Venus Home Appliances

Condeana Commercial Enterprises

Avi Solar Tech

EcoTech

Flakt Group

AquaPro Systems

NEWNTIDE

Pahlen AB

Segmentation by Product Type

Air Source

Water/Geothermal Source

Segmentation by Capacity

>20 kW

10kW - 20 kW

< 10

Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Commercial End-User

Hotels & Resorts

Spas

Educational institution

Water Parks

Sports Club

Others

Segmentation by Refrigerant Technology

R410A

R32

R290

R454B

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China South Korea Japan Australia India Singapore Thailand

Europe France Spain Germany Italy UK Russia Netherlands Norway Poland

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxe1ze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment