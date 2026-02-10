Mexico Construction Equipment Industry Report 2026-2031 - Caterpillar, LiuGong, Komatsu, Liebherr, Volvo CE, John Deere, XCMG are the Front-runners by Offering a Diverse Set of Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico Construction Equipment Market was sized at 32,188 Units in 2025, and is projected to reach 38,612 Units by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 3.08%.



Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Mexico construction equipment market in 2025. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2025. From smart ports to landmark skyscrapers, these initiatives embody a strategic vision that integrates economic development, social benefits, and environmental sustainability. The growing mining sector is also propelling the demand for earthmoving equipment in Mexico in 2025.

On the other hand, demand for material handling equipment is also growing due to the nearshoring trend. The automotive sector accounted for a major share of this demand in 2024, with continued expansion expected through 2025. Manufacturers are rapidly scaling up production in Mexico to stay close to North American markets and mitigate supply chain risks. This shift has led to record levels of foreign direct investment and significantly increased the need for crane deployment on ports and forklifts.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce is the leading force behind rising forklift demand in Mexico. In 2025, Amazon committed $6 billion through 2026 to build new distribution centers in Nuevo Leon and Jalisco, including a major facility in Apodaca capable of processing up to 900,000 items per day.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $77 million by value by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.49%. Road roller sales are high in Mexico in response to the rising renovation and expansion of transport networks. The National Road Network Plan ($35 billion) includes 2,800 km of new highways, 2,500 km of safer roads, rehabilitation of 13,000 km of existing roads, and 2,000 km of new surfaces through 2025-2029. This substantial investment is expected to boost the demand for road rollers in the country.

Construction equipment utilization in the construction industry by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2025. Private construction in Mexico grew 3.6% year-on-year in June 2025, with residential construction rising 12%, making housing the strongest segment of fixed investment in the first half of the year (up 8.2%). Despite month-on-month declines in gross fixed investment, construction, and machinery, private construction remained a stabilizing force amid a volatile economic environment.

The construction equipment used in the mining industry is undergoing significant expansion, primarily due to the growing mining and mineral extraction activities of the country. Sonora is Mexico's top copper producer, driven by large-scale operations like Buenavista del Cobre. The state is also a significant gold producer and is becoming the center of lithium exploration, with projects such as Bacanora Lithium positioning Sonora as a future player in the EV battery supply chain.

The Mexican government has established a comprehensive planning infrastructure through two key policy documents released in 2025: the National Electricity System Development Plan (PLADESE) 2025-2039 and the Energy Sector Program 2025-2030 (Prosener). These frameworks establish binding targets for renewable energy expansion.

MEXICO CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET DRIVERS

Nearshoring and Manufacturing Expansion

In 2025, nearshoring continues to be a central force behind Mexico's manufacturing expansion, attracting substantial investment and generating employment across key sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare.

Industrial regions, including Monterrey, Saltillo, Queretaro, Guanajuato, Tijuana, and Ciudad Juarez, are experiencing historically high levels of absorption and development of Class A industrial warehouses.

Mexico is advancing its nearshoring and manufacturing capabilities through increased investment in both new industrial parks and improvements to existing infrastructure, driven by companies seeking to optimize supply chains for the North American market.

According to the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP), 128 new industrial parks are expected to be built between 2024 and 2030, adding 20 million square meters of industrial space.

Booming Mining Sector to Propel the Demand for Construction Equipment

Mexico's mining industry continues to serve as a vital economic pillar, strengthening its position through sustained production growth and strategic mineral diversification.

The sector showed notable momentum throughout 2025. July 2025 marked a pivotal period, with mining and metallurgical production climbing 2.0% month-over-month and 5.3% year-over-year, propelled by ongoing extraction, processing, smelting, and refining operations across metallic and non-metallic minerals.

Mexico's mining export sector demonstrated robust performance despite certain production constraints. Mining exports surged 18.6% annually, reaching $1.28 billion in October 2025, while cumulative mineral resource exports climbed 23.2% year-over-year to $10.82 billion for the January-October 2025 period

MEXICO CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Rising Focus on Compact and Electric Construction Equipment

Growing demand for electric construction equipment in Mexico in 2025 is reshaping the machinery market and accelerating the shift toward compact, battery-powered solutions.

Mexico's tightening regulatory environment is a major driver of this trend, with stricter environmental standards increasingly shaping equipment procurement, especially in major cities. Mexico City has emerged as a leader through its C40 Clean Construction Declaration commitments, requiring zero-emission machinery for municipal projects starting in 2025 and targeting citywide zero-emission construction sites by 2030.

Global construction equipment manufacturers are moving quickly to capture this rising demand. Leading players - including Volvo CE, JCB, Komatsu, Bobcat, XCMG, Caterpillar, and Yanmar - have expanded their electric portfolios and announced major manufacturing investments across Latin America.

Increasing Dominance of Chinese Brands in the Market

China's deepening economic ties with Mexico are increasingly reflected in the construction equipment sector, where Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are rapidly strengthening their competitive position.

Within the construction equipment sector, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly focusing on market share expansion. This growing competitiveness is supported by localized manufacturing investments, cost-competitive pricing strategies, expanded financing offerings, and sustained technological upgrading, strengthening their position across multiple equipment segments.

XCMG has built a robust operational base in Nuevo Leon. Entering Mexico in 2021/2022 with a plant in Escobedo, Monterrey that created more than 100 jobs, XCMG has since doubled down on its regional strategy.

Liugong is also strengthening the growing influence of Chinese OEMs in Mexico. In September 2023, the company announced a major $5 billion investment in Nuevo Leon, anchored by the development of a 10-hectare industrial park.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Macroeconomic Stagnation

Mexico's economy exhibited stagnation in October 2025, as highlighted in the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (GIAE) released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

This outcome reflects a broader pattern of economic deterioration. Economic activity had contracted by 0.5% month-on-month and 0.7% year-on-year in September 2025, signalling a prolonged period of economic weakness and indicating a pronounced deceleration as the year progressed toward completion.

The economic weakness reflects multiple systemic factors. US tariff policy uncertainty, investigations into financial institutions regarding potential money laundering, border health restrictions, and the termination of bilateral agreements have collectively eroded business confidence and operational conditions.

Contraction in Public Investment

Mexico underwent a sharp contraction in public investment in 2025, largely driven by fiscal consolidation efforts aimed at reducing a historically high budget deficit.

Public investment fell substantially throughout the year. In the first half of 2025 alone, it declined by 30.4% in real terms, representing just 2.3% of GDP - a 20% drop from 2024 and the lowest level since 2019. From January to August 2025, public works spending totalled around $27.7 billion, a 33.7% real contraction and the steepest in three decades.

In the first half of 2025, total spending fell 3.8% in real terms despite a 10.8% rise in interest payments, and non-mandatory expenditures (excluding items such as pensions and social programs) dropped 7.9%.

The contraction in public investment further dampened private-sector activity. Investor and consumer confidence deteriorated during the first eight months of 2025, amid policy uncertainty, tariff risks, and reduced fiscal stimulus.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Caterpillar, LiuGong, Komatsu, Liebherr, Volvo CE, John Deere, XCMG are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Mexican market.

Tadano, Terex, HELI, Zoomlion, Shantui, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, SDLG, and Toyota Material Handling are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the Mexican market.

Bobcat, Manitou, SANY, JCB, Hangcha, CNH Industrial, DEVELON, and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the Mexican market.

Ammann, JLG, and Bomag have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

LiuGong Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean is a subsidiary of LiuGong North America. Since 2014, LiuGong North America has supported the region and maintains a sales center, parts distribution center, and technical support center in Aguascalientes, Mexico, for existing and potential distributors, dealers, and customers in the region.

SANY Mexico operates as a self-owned subsidiary with headquarters in Miguel Hidalgo, Ciudad de Mexico, founded in 1989. SANY's primary distribution operation in Mexico is SANY Gruas, the company's authorized distributor headquartered in Ciudad Apodaca, Nuevo Leon.

Additionally, XCMG has established a Mexico Office and operates a 4S shop (sales, service, spare parts, and survey) in Puebla.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Mexico construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Mexico construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Mexico construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Mexico construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of Mexico construction equipment market?

