Colombia Construction Equipment Research Report 2026-2031: Rise in Government Investments and Growing Mining Sector Fueling Growth - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Zoomlion, Volvo, SANY, Liebherr Dominate

The Colombia Construction Equipment Market was sized at 5,879 Units in 2025, and is projected to reach 7,121 Units by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 3.25%.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Columbia construction equipment market in 2025. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2025. Equipment manufacturers and dealers are expected to face persistently subdued demand through 2025 and into 2026, with heightened exchange rate volatility contributing to a further suppression of construction equipment demand in Colombia.







On the other hand, demand for material handling equipment is also growing due combination of large-scale public infrastructure investments, rising port and freight activity, the expansion of logistics and warehousing linked to e-commerce, and a broader market shift toward automation, electrification, and telematics.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of e-commerce and the modernization of retail logistics are increasing the need for warehouse forklifts and related equipment. Additionally, nearshoring trends and new investments in industrial parks are boosting demand for internal material-handling solutions as manufacturing plants and distribution centers expand or come online.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $23.4 million by value by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.93%. Road construction equipment represents a vital segment within Colombia's overall construction machinery market. The asphalt and concrete paving equipment sector, which includes critical road construction machinery such as asphalt pavers and road rollers, is experiencing robust growth. In October 2025, the National Council for Economic and Social Policy (Conpes) approved a document designating 13 Roads for Peace projects - covering 20 road corridors managed by Invias - as strategically important.

These initiatives, scheduled for financing and execution between 2026 and 2035, have also received fiscal endorsement from the Higher Council for Fiscal Policy (Confis), ensuring legal and financial certainty for advancing national road modernization. Prioritized by the Ministry of Transportation, the program targets key primary and regional corridors that require upgrades to enhance mobility and regional connectivity.

Construction equipment utilization in the construction industry by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2025. As of April 2025, only 7% of the national infrastructure budget had been executed, according to the Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure, leaving over 100 strategic projects - particularly tertiary roads, logistics corridors, and regional connectivity - at risk.

Colombia's structural gaps are significant and mirror wider regional deficiencies. While civil works showed a 3.8% year-on-year increase in Q1 2025 - driven by mining, hydraulic, and industrial projects - building construction fell sharply by 9.7%, highlighting an uneven sector recovery. Meanwhile, the housing construction sector in Colombia closed October 2025 with a picture showing signs of recovery in sales, but with a sharp slowdown in the start of new works.

In November 2025, the National Mining Agency stated that investment in exploration for copper, gold, tungsten and their associated minerals had tripled the investment announcements for these projects, which in 2024 were estimated at $17.7 million, but in 2025 already exceeded $53.98 million. Colombia's renewable energy initiatives in 2025 are booming, focusing on massive solar and wind projects, supported by new regulations and investments.

According to the main trade association of the renewable energy sector, Colombia will end 2025 with 2,685 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity, 49.2% higher than the 1,800 megawatts with which it ended 2024, driven by the entry into operation of new projects and regulatory changes, but further adjustments to procedures are needed to reduce execution times.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Zoomlion, Volvo CE, SANY, and Liebherr dominate Colombia's construction equipment market, supported by strong market shares and broad, well-diversified product portfolios.

Tadano, Hangcha, Shantui, Kobelco, Dynapac, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, Toyota Material Handling are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the Colombian market.

Bobcat, Manitou, XCMG, JCB, LiuGong, CNH Industrial, DEVELON, John Deere and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the Colombian market.

SDLG, Terex, and Bomag have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

Liebherr has a significant and established presence in Colombia through its subsidiary, Liebherr Colombia SAS, with operational centers in both Barranquilla and Bogota. Liebherr Colombia SAS was established in October 2011 as a dedicated subsidiary operating as a sales, distribution, and service organization for construction equipment and material handling machinery.

SANY Colombia SAS operates as an established subsidiary in the Colombian construction equipment market, representing the Chinese multinational heavy machinery manufacturer's strategic expansion in Latin America.

Komatsu has a significant and direct presence in Colombia through its local subsidiary, Komatsu Colombia S.A.S., which primarily focuses on supplying equipment and services for the country's vital mining and infrastructure sectors.

Zoomlion has developed a significant operational presence in Colombia through direct subsidiary operations and strategic distributor partnerships. The company operates Zoomlion Heavy Industry Colombia SAS as its primary Colombian entity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 5879 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 7121 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Colombia

COLOMBIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET DRIVERS

Rise in Government-Led Infrastructure Investments

Growing Investments in the Mining Sector

COLOMBIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Rising Focus on Compact and Electric Construction Equipment

Rising Demand for Cranes in Colombia

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Housing Sector Crises in Colombia

Devaluation of Currency

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Liebherr

SANY

XCMG

Volvo CE

Komatsu

John Deere

LiuGong

JCB

Zoomlion

Hitachi Construction Machinery

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

BOMAG GmbH,

Bobcat

CNH Industrial N.V.

Toyota Material Handling

Develon

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

Hangcha Group

Kobelco

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Dynapac

Distributor Profiles

RYLSA

Derco Colombia S.A.S.

Maquitecno, Partequipos S.A.S.

Navitrans S.A.

Tecnodiesel S.A.S.

Dinissan Maquinaria

Importadora Casa Colombia S.A.S.

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

