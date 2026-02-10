10 years of Canada’s Agriculture Day: Celebrating and Protecting Fragile Progress

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the tenth anniversary of Canada’s Agriculture Day the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity celebrates the progress being made in connecting Canadians with the food system and highlights the importance of maintaining that trust.

Over the past year, Canadians have reacted with unparalleled urgency to support our food system in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, but ensuring that momentum continues beyond this moment of economic nationalism is crucial, especially as affordability challenges trust in the system.

The cost of food is the most significant worry among Canadians, with 47% reporting that they are “very concerned" about prices, according to CCFI’s 2025 Public Trust Research . This concern ranks ahead of inflation, healthcare, and climate change.

“When food feels harder to afford, it affects more than household budgets. It affects confidence. It shapes whether people believe the system is working for them,” said Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity. “Canada’s Agriculture Day is a reminder that behind every plate is a nation at work, working every day to feed Canadians.”

Food is increasingly being discussed by governments alongside other national priorities such as energy, transportation, and housing. This shift is welcome. Food is not optional. It is foundational to daily life and to Canada’s economy. The agriculture and agri-food sector supports one in nine jobs nationwide and contributes approximately $150 billion annually, representing about seven percent of Canada’s GDP.

Trust in Canada’s food system is built through visibility, transparency, and engagement across the value chain. Ongoing efforts by the sector to improve public understanding help grow that trust.

Now is the time to pay closer attention to our food system, support our domestic industries, foster innovation, and be proud of a cross-country supply chain that helps feed more than 400 million people worldwide.

About CCFI

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to advancing public trust in Canada’s food system. Through collaboration, research and engagement, CCFI works with stakeholders across the value chain to elevate understanding, foster transparency and ensure Canada’s food system remains a pillar of national pride and resilience.

Media Contacts:

Annette Goerner

Managing Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy

annette@sparkadvocacy.ca

613-818-6941