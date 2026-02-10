INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors with Inspired Healthcare Capital.

Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) is a private equity firm that focuses on senior living housing and real estate investments. In August 2025, IHC halted investor distributions, which prompted Emerson Equity Bridge Fund I, LLC to file a lawsuit against IHC on September 24, 2025, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and negligence. On February 2, 2026, IHC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Northern District of Texas, leading to allegations of selling high-risk investments with a lack of transparency.

