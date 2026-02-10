Mey Real to Launch Scarcity Driven Property Token Offering on February 3rd

HA NOI, Vietnam, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The era of digital asset speculation is rapidly being superseded by a more mature, infrastructure backed phase of blockchain adoption. For global markets in 2026, the real value of decentralized technology is no longer found in volatile currencies, but in its ability to tokenize Real World Assets (RWAs), with real estate emerging as the most resilient category in this transition.





Mey Real is at the forefront of this shift, with its highly anticipated Property Token Offering (PTO) platform officially set to go LIVE on February 3rd, 2026, introducing a limited supply of blockchain based property tokens designed to represent fractionalized exposure to real estate assets. The initiative aims to connect digital transparency with the long term characteristics of physical property ownership.

According to the company, the PTO is structured to emphasize verifiable ownership, enhanced liquidity, and access to real yield focused assets, positioning the launch as part of a broader evolution in digital financial infrastructure rather than a short term issuance event.

The first PTO on Mey Real Details:

PTO GO LIVE Date: February, 2026

February, 2026 Asset Category: Real Estate (Fractionalized PTO)

Real Estate (Fractionalized PTO) Total Supply Cap: 2,000 NFTs (Fixed)

2,000 NFTs (Fixed) Whitelisted Allocation: 1,400 NFTs (70%)

1,400 NFTs (70%) Access Model: First Come, First Served: 600 NFTs (30%)





Mey Real has confirmed that the total supply for the first PTO will be strictly capped at 2,000 NFTs. This fixed model is designed to eliminate the risks of inflation and value dilution that often plague unlimited token issuances.

Mey Real with the Blockchain Based Infrastructure & Market Access

Industry research continues to highlight growing institutional interest in tokenized real estate. A report by the Deloitte Center for Financial Services projects the tokenized real estate market could reach $4 trillion by 2035, reflecting significant growth from current levels and underscoring the increasing role of RWAs within digital finance.

Mey Real’s platform is designed to address traditional inefficiencies associated with real estate investment, including limited liquidity, geographic constraints, and extended settlement timelines.

By leveraging blockchain native infrastructure, tokenized property assets can be accessed and transferred in global markets on a continuous basis. Industry projections from management consulting firm Roland Berger estimate that the total value of tokenized assets could exceed $10.9 trillion by 2030, with real estate representing the largest segment.

Key structural features highlighted by industry analysts include:

Continuous Market Access: Tokenized assets can be traded without the time restrictions associated with traditional property markets.

Tokenized assets can be traded without the time restrictions associated with traditional property markets. Automated Settlement: Smart contract based processes reduce reliance on manual administration and shorten transaction settlement cycles.

Expanding Access Through Fractional Ownership

A central component of the Mey Real PTO is the use of fractional ownership models. By dividing property exposure into digital units, the platform lowers traditional capital barriers associated with real estate investment.

Fractionalization allows investors to allocate capital across multiple properties, regions, and asset types rather than concentrating exposure in a single asset. According to the company, this structure may offer benefits such as improved portfolio diversification, enhanced liquidity through secondary market participation, and broader access to real estate linked investment opportunities.

How Mey Real Align With Institutional Market Trends

The launch aligns with broader institutional commentary on asset tokenization. In recent public statements, major financial institutions have described tokenization as a long term growth area within capital markets infrastructure. Industry leaders have compared the current phase of tokenization to the early stages of the commercial internet, noting its potential to modernize asset ownership and transfer mechanisms.

Mey Real positions its PTO as a practical implementation of these concepts, aiming to bridge early stage blockchain innovation with property backed digital assets.

The company encourages interested participants to follow official Mey Real channels for updates related to eligibility, timelines, and participation requirements.

Learn More About Mey Real:

Media Contact

Mey Real

Contact Person: Luu Tan Dung

Email: dunglt@meeyland.com

