Netherlands Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $591.7 Million Market by 2030from $1 Billion in 2025 - Albert Heijn and Jumbo Lead, While Air Miles, ING, Rabobank, and Bol Expand via Cards and Memberships

The loyalty market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 13.4% annually, reaching US$670.7 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$591.7 million to approximately US$1.02 billion.





Bank-led and payment-embedded loyalty is expected to scale further, challenging retailer-only programs. Coalition models will face pressure unless they maintain clear utility across daily spend categories. Fewer, larger ecosystems are likely to dominate loyalty engagement across retail, payments, and digital services.

The Dutch loyalty market is competitive but not fragmented. Scale players in grocery, banking, and digital commerce dominate customer reach. Loyalty is primarily used to defend frequency and share of wallet rather than to acquire new customers. Coalition models coexist with strong proprietary programs, but retailers increasingly control the loyalty interface themselves to protect margins and customer relationships.

Grocery leaders such as Albert Heijn and Jumbo anchor loyalty around weekly shopping behavior. Coalition loyalty remains relevant through Air Miles, supported by retail and fuel partners. Banks, including ING and Rabobank, act as loyalty distributors via card-linked offers. Digital platforms such as Bol.com use membership-style benefits rather than points. New entrants are primarily fintech and offer-tech providers enabling merchant-funded rewards within banking and payment apps.

Loyalty in the Netherlands is increasingly embedded in routine grocery and convenience shopping rather than positioned as a separate engagement layer. Supermarket-led ecosystems are using loyalty as a default feature of weekly shopping behavior, integrating personalized offers, digital stamps, and partner rewards directly into checkout and app flows.Embed loyalty directly into everyday grocery and convenience spending

High grocery price sensitivity and frequent store visits in the Netherlands push retailers to use loyalty as a cost-control and retention mechanism rather than a branding tool. Retailers are prioritizing relevance at the point of purchase to maintain share of wallet without expanding standalone loyalty infrastructure.

This model is expected to intensify, with loyalty becoming inseparable from grocery pricing strategy and fewer standalone rewards propositions surviving outside high-frequency retail.

Shift loyalty value from points accumulation to immediate savings and utility

Dutch loyalty programs are moving away from long-term points accumulation toward immediate, visible value such as instant discounts, digital vouchers, and short-cycle rewards. Traditional coalition mechanics are being simplified to stay relevant in daily spending contexts.

Consumers in the Netherlands show limited tolerance for delayed or opaque rewards. Broader retail competition and regulatory scrutiny around transparency push programs to demonstrate clear, short-term value rather than promise future benefits.

Deferred, points-heavy models are likely to contract, while instant-value loyalty mechanics become the default across retail and fuel.

Use payments and banking ecosystems as loyalty distribution channels

Banks and payment platforms are increasingly acting as loyalty aggregators, embedding merchant offers and rewards into everyday financial activity. Loyalty is positioned as a feature of spending accounts rather than a retailer-owned asset.

High digital banking penetration and strong trust in financial institutions make banks efficient loyalty distributors. For merchants, this reduces the cost and complexity of running proprietary programs.

Bank-led loyalty layers are expected to scale, increasing pressure on retailer-only programs to justify independent investment.

Extend loyalty beyond retail into lifestyle and platform ecosystems

Loyalty in the Netherlands is expanding beyond retail into broader lifestyle ecosystems, including travel, mobility, and digital platforms. E-commerce players are using membership-style benefits to lock in cross-category usage.

As retail margins tighten, platforms seek loyalty models that increase usage frequency across multiple services rather than just drive incremental basket size.

Ecosystem-based loyalty is likely to grow, particularly among digital-first platforms, while single-category programs face constraints on relevance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $670.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Netherlands



Report Scope



Netherlands Retail Sector Market Context

Netherlands Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Netherlands Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Netherlands POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Netherlands Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Netherlands Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Netherlands Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Netherlands Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Netherlands Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Netherlands Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Netherlands Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Netherlands Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Netherlands Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Netherlands Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Netherlands Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Netherlands Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

