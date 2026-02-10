Mexico Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $2.75+ Billion Market by 2030 - EMSA / OXXO Spin Premia and Mercado Pago Anchor Scale, While Banks BBVA Mexico and Citibanamex Compete via Card-Linked Offers

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Mexico is expected to grow by 16.1% annually, reaching US$1.67 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.44 billion to approximately US$2.78 billion.





Competitive advantage will increasingly favor players controlling high-frequency consumer touchpoints. Standalone loyalty providers are likely to be marginalized unless they are embedded in larger platforms. Expect deeper convergence between loyalty, payments, and consumer finance over the next 2-4 years.



Current State of the Market

Loyalty in Mexico is highly competitive but structurally uneven, with scale concentrated among large retail, payments, and financial ecosystems rather than pure-play loyalty providers. The market is characterized by ecosystem-led loyalty, where rewards are embedded into commerce, payments, or financial usage rather than operated as standalone programs.

Competitive intensity is highest in grocery, convenience retail, wallets, and cards, where frequency-driven models dominate. Smaller sector-specific programs (travel, fuel, specialty retail) continue to operate but face pressure to simplify value propositions.

Key Players and New Entrants

FEMSA / OXXO anchors one of the largest loyalty ecosystems through Spin Premia, combining retail, wallet, and cash services. Mercado Pago leverages rewards and cashback to defend transaction frequency within its payments ecosystem. Major retailers, including Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica and Liverpool, use loyalty to drive private-label sales and repeat purchases.

Banks such as BBVA Mexico and Citibanamex compete through card-linked rewards rather than independent loyalty brands. New entrants are primarily fintech-led, positioning rewards as part of wallet adoption rather than solely for customer retention.

Loyalty is being embedded into everyday payment and wallet usage

Loyalty in Mexico is shifting from standalone points programs to being embedded directly into wallets, QR payments, and daily transaction flows. OXXO has positioned Spin Premia as a rewards layer linked to Spin by OXXO wallet usage, in-store payments, and cash services rather than a separate loyalty destination. Mercado Pago continues to integrate cashback and rewards across payments, transfers, and marketplace transactions in Mexico.

High cash usage and frequent low-value transactions make frictionless earn-and-burn mechanics more effective than catalog-based rewards. Retailers and wallets are prioritizing repeat usage and balance retention over aspirational redemptions.

Embedded loyalty is expected to become the default for mass-market programs, reducing the need for standalone loyalty apps. Wallet-linked rewards will increasingly act as behavioral nudges rather than long-term savings vehicles.

Retail-led ecosystems are consolidating loyalty around frequency, not aspiration

Large retailers are simplifying loyalty mechanics by focusing on immediate value discounts, vouchers, and instant redemptions. Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica and Liverpool continue to emphasize loyalty structures tied to repeat shopping and private-label financial products.

Inflation sensitivity and price comparison behavior have reduced tolerance for delayed or complex rewards. Retailers are aligning loyalty with margin protection and private-label penetration rather than long-term point accumulation.

Loyalty differentiation will increasingly come from relevance and frequency rather than reward size. Coalition or experiential models will remain limited to higher-income segments.

Financial institutions are using loyalty to anchor primary banking relationships

Banks are using loyalty benefits to increase card usage, payroll stickiness, and ecosystem engagement. BBVA Mexico and Citibanamex continue to integrate rewards into credit and debit card propositions rather than operating standalone loyalty brands.

Competition from fintech wallets has shifted bank focus toward usage-based engagement rather than acquisition alone. Loyalty benefits are being positioned as usage incentives instead of long-term point liabilities.

Bank-led loyalty will become more personalized and transaction-driven. Expect closer alignment between rewards, credit behavior, and financial health metrics.

Travel and mobility loyalty is being restructured around cash-like value

Travel and mobility programs are simplifying redemption rules and improving immediacy. Aeromexico has continued to emphasize clearer redemption pathways within Club Premier, aligning with broader global airline loyalty simplification trends.

Mexican consumers increasingly compare travel rewards with cash discounts and BNPL alternatives. Complexity and blackout restrictions are leading to disengagement in traditional mileage models.

Travel loyalty will move closer to cash-equivalent value and dynamic pricing models. Partnerships with cards and wallets will matter more than standalone airline engagement.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope

Mexico Retail Sector Market Context

Mexico Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Mexico Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Mexico POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Mexico Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Mexico Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Mexico Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Mexico Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mexico Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Mexico Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Mexico Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Mexico Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Mexico Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

