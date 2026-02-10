Go Rentals Announces Three-Year Partnership With Hoag Classic To Elevate Player And Guest Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, an elite provider of rental vehicles and high-touch luxury mobility services, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Hoag Classic, one of Southern California’s most prestigious professional golf tournaments. The new three-year partnership brings together two premier brands with a shared commitment to excellence, service, and elevated experiences.

Beginning with the upcoming tournament in March, Go Rentals will serve as the Official Luxury Car Rental Partner of the Hoag Classic, providing premium transportation solutions designed to enhance the experience for players, tournament officials, VIP guests, and sponsors.

“Our mission at the Hoag Classic has always been to deliver a world-class event for everyone involved—from the players competing on the course to the guests enjoying the tournament atmosphere,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic. “Partnering with Go Rentals aligns perfectly with that vision. Their attention to detail, personalized service, and luxury offerings will meaningfully elevate the overall tournament experience.”

Known for its white-glove service and high-end fleet, Go Rentals specializes in seamless, personalized transportation for discerning clientele. Through this partnership, Go Rentals will support the Hoag Classic with luxury vehicles, on-site hospitality, and concierge-level service that reflects the caliber of the tournament and its audience.

“We’re honored to partner with the Hoag Classic, a tournament that represents the very best of professional golf and the Newport Beach community,” said Cory Glass, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Go Rentals. “This three-year partnership is about more than transportation—it’s about enhancing moments, creating ease, and delivering an exceptional experience for players and guests alike.”

The Hoag Classic, held annually in Newport Beach, is recognized not only for its elite competition but also for its philanthropic impact, benefiting Hoag and other local charities. The addition of Go Rentals as a long-term partner underscores the tournament’s continued growth and commitment to premium partnerships.

About the Hoag Classic

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Stewart Cink, Retief Goosen, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, and Jim Furyk and as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is a concierge mobility brand focused on delivering personalized, high-touch experiences at every stage of the journey. Serving customers nationwide, Go Rentals pairs a carefully curated fleet with white-glove service to ensure seamless transitions and peace of mind — particularly when precision, timing, and trust matter most.



For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com .

