Brazil Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $3.57 Billion Market by 2030 - Nubank and Banco Inter Embed Loyalty in Finance, While Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre Compete on App, Fulfilment, and Payments

The loyalty market in Brazil is expected to grow by 15.5% annually, reaching US$2.18 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.89 billion to approximately US$3.57 billion.







Brazil's loyalty market is being reshaped by financial ecosystems, competitive retail dynamics, and large marketplaces. Loyalty increasingly functions as an embedded layer within everyday digital and commercial activity. Over the forecasting period, ecosystem-led models are expected to strengthen, while structural disruption remains limited.

Brazil's loyalty market is competitive but ecosystem-led. Financial institutions, retailers, and marketplaces dominate through embedded loyalty tied to daily usage, while coalition programs remain relevant in specific sectors. Over the forecasting period, competition is expected to intensify around ecosystem integration and execution discipline, with regulation and scale continuing to favour established players.

Brazil's loyalty market is competitive but consolidated around platforms that already control commerce, payments, or financial relationships. Competitive intensity is driven by how deeply loyalty is embedded into daily usage rather than by the number of programs in operation.

Banks and fintechs account for a significant share of loyalty activity. Nubank and Banco Inter position loyalty as part of ongoing financial relationships, while traditional banks continue to operate card-linked rewards and partner ecosystems. Competition in this segment focuses on primary account and card usage rather than promotional differentiation. Retail competition remains intense among omnichannel players such as Magazine Luiza and Grupo Pao de Acucar, while Mercado Livre anchors marketplace-led loyalty. These players compete on integration quality apps, fulfilment, and payments rather than on novel reward structures.

Programs such as Smiles retain relevance in travel and card ecosystems but do not directly challenge bank- or retail-led loyalty at scale. Their competitive role is stabilising and sector-specific. New entrants focus on enablement cashback engines, offer management, and loyalty infrastructure rather than building consumer-facing programs. Partnerships tend to extend existing ecosystems, while M&A activity remains selective and capability-driven.

Regulatory enforcement under Brazil's data protection framework has increased compliance demands, favouring large platforms with established governance and raising barriers for smaller operators.

Embed loyalty as a core feature of financial relationships

Loyalty in Brazil is increasingly delivered through financial institutions rather than standalone retail programs. Nubank integrates rewards into card and account usage, while Banco Inter embeds loyalty within a broader ecosystem that includes banking, marketplace, and services.

Daily consumer engagement has shifted toward digital banking and instant payments. As payments become interchangeable, financial institutions use loyalty to influence primary account usage and cross-product adoption.

Financial-led loyalty is expected to deepen, with rewards structured around usage patterns and bundled services rather than isolated points accumulation.

Use loyalty to stabilise frequency in a promotion-intensive retail market

Large retailers continue to operate loyalty programs as tools to manage repeat behaviour across online and physical channels. Magazine Luiza integrates loyalty into its omnichannel model, while Grupo Pao de Acucar links loyalty to everyday grocery purchasing.

Brazil's retail environment is characterised by frequent promotions and price competition. Loyalty provides a controlled mechanism to guide frequency and basket composition without continuous headline discounting.

Retail-led loyalty remains structurally important, with progress focused on execution app integration and targeting rather than fundamental redesign.

Reinforce ecosystem stickiness through marketplace-led loyalty

Ecommerce platforms embed loyalty across multiple services rather than limiting it to transactions. Mercado Livre connects rewards to its marketplace, logistics, and payments infrastructure, reinforcing repeat usage.

Marketplaces compete on fulfilment reliability, payments convenience, and service breadth. Loyalty helps retain users across multiple touchpoints rather than single purchase moments.

Marketplace-led loyalty is expected to become more tightly integrated across shopping, payments, and delivery experiences.

Preserve coalition loyalty in travel and card-based use cases

Coalition loyalty continues to play a defined role, particularly in travel and credit cards. Smiles operates as a multi-partner program linked to air travel, financial services, and retail partners.

Brazil has an established culture of mileage and points accumulation, especially through credit cards, where rewards accrue over time rather than daily spend.

Coalition loyalty is expected to persist but remain sector-specific rather than expanding into mass retail.

Align loyalty design with data protection and transparency requirements

Loyalty programs increasingly emphasise consent management and clear customer communication in line with Brazil's data protection framework.

Regulatory enforcement and consumer awareness influence how data is collected and used, particularly in digital and ecosystem-based loyalty models.

Personalisation will progress within disciplined, consent-led boundaries rather than through aggressive data exploitation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Brazil



Report Scope



Brazil Retail Sector Market Context

Brazil Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Brazil Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Brazil POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Brazil Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Brazil Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Brazil Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Brazil Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Brazil Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Brazil Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Brazil Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Brazil Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Brazil Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Brazil Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Brazil Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

