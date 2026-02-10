Brazil Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $3.57 Billion Market by 2030 - Nubank and Banco Inter Embed Loyalty in Finance, While Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre Compete on App, Fulfilment, and Payments

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Brazil is expected to grow by 15.5% annually, reaching US$2.18 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.89 billion to approximately US$3.57 billion.
Brazil's loyalty market is being reshaped by financial ecosystems, competitive retail dynamics, and large marketplaces. Loyalty increasingly functions as an embedded layer within everyday digital and commercial activity. Over the forecasting period, ecosystem-led models are expected to strengthen, while structural disruption remains limited.
Brazil's loyalty market is competitive but ecosystem-led. Financial institutions, retailers, and marketplaces dominate through embedded loyalty tied to daily usage, while coalition programs remain relevant in specific sectors. Over the forecasting period, competition is expected to intensify around ecosystem integration and execution discipline, with regulation and scale continuing to favour established players.
Brazil's loyalty market is competitive but consolidated around platforms that already control commerce, payments, or financial relationships. Competitive intensity is driven by how deeply loyalty is embedded into daily usage rather than by the number of programs in operation.
Banks and fintechs account for a significant share of loyalty activity. Nubank and Banco Inter position loyalty as part of ongoing financial relationships, while traditional banks continue to operate card-linked rewards and partner ecosystems. Competition in this segment focuses on primary account and card usage rather than promotional differentiation. Retail competition remains intense among omnichannel players such as Magazine Luiza and Grupo Pao de Acucar, while Mercado Livre anchors marketplace-led loyalty. These players compete on integration quality apps, fulfilment, and payments rather than on novel reward structures.
Programs such as Smiles retain relevance in travel and card ecosystems but do not directly challenge bank- or retail-led loyalty at scale. Their competitive role is stabilising and sector-specific. New entrants focus on enablement cashback engines, offer management, and loyalty infrastructure rather than building consumer-facing programs. Partnerships tend to extend existing ecosystems, while M&A activity remains selective and capability-driven.
Regulatory enforcement under Brazil's data protection framework has increased compliance demands, favouring large platforms with established governance and raising barriers for smaller operators.
Embed loyalty as a core feature of financial relationships
- Loyalty in Brazil is increasingly delivered through financial institutions rather than standalone retail programs. Nubank integrates rewards into card and account usage, while Banco Inter embeds loyalty within a broader ecosystem that includes banking, marketplace, and services.
- Daily consumer engagement has shifted toward digital banking and instant payments. As payments become interchangeable, financial institutions use loyalty to influence primary account usage and cross-product adoption.
- Financial-led loyalty is expected to deepen, with rewards structured around usage patterns and bundled services rather than isolated points accumulation.
Use loyalty to stabilise frequency in a promotion-intensive retail market
- Large retailers continue to operate loyalty programs as tools to manage repeat behaviour across online and physical channels. Magazine Luiza integrates loyalty into its omnichannel model, while Grupo Pao de Acucar links loyalty to everyday grocery purchasing.
- Brazil's retail environment is characterised by frequent promotions and price competition. Loyalty provides a controlled mechanism to guide frequency and basket composition without continuous headline discounting.
- Retail-led loyalty remains structurally important, with progress focused on execution app integration and targeting rather than fundamental redesign.
Reinforce ecosystem stickiness through marketplace-led loyalty
- Ecommerce platforms embed loyalty across multiple services rather than limiting it to transactions. Mercado Livre connects rewards to its marketplace, logistics, and payments infrastructure, reinforcing repeat usage.
- Marketplaces compete on fulfilment reliability, payments convenience, and service breadth. Loyalty helps retain users across multiple touchpoints rather than single purchase moments.
- Marketplace-led loyalty is expected to become more tightly integrated across shopping, payments, and delivery experiences.
Preserve coalition loyalty in travel and card-based use cases
- Coalition loyalty continues to play a defined role, particularly in travel and credit cards. Smiles operates as a multi-partner program linked to air travel, financial services, and retail partners.
- Brazil has an established culture of mileage and points accumulation, especially through credit cards, where rewards accrue over time rather than daily spend.
- Coalition loyalty is expected to persist but remain sector-specific rather than expanding into mass retail.
Align loyalty design with data protection and transparency requirements
- Loyalty programs increasingly emphasise consent management and clear customer communication in line with Brazil's data protection framework.
- Regulatory enforcement and consumer awareness influence how data is collected and used, particularly in digital and ecosystem-based loyalty models.
- Personalisation will progress within disciplined, consent-led boundaries rather than through aggressive data exploitation.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Brazil
Report Scope
Brazil Retail Sector Market Context
- Brazil Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
- Brazil Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
- Brazil POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Brazil Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Brazil Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
- Brazil Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
- Brazil Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
- Brazil Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
- Brazil Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Mission-driven Loyalty Program
- Spend-based Loyalty Program
- Gaming Loyalty Program
- Free Perks Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Community Loyalty Program
- Refer a Friend Loyalty Program
- Paid Loyalty Program
- Cashback Loyalty Program
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Other Segment
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Other
Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels
- Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
Brazil Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Other
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type
- B2B Consumers
- B2C Consumers
Brazil Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Brazil Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty
- Embedded Loyalty Programs
- Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
Brazil Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain
- AI Driven Loyalty Program
- Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program
Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner
- In-house
- Third-Party Vendor
Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Brazil Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering
- Software
- Services
- Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform
Brazil Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025
- Age Group
- Income Level
- Gender
Brazil Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025
- Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis
- Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
- Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
- Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85l45f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment