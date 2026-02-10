Spain Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $2.21 Billion Market by 2030 - Market is Competitive but Structurally Stable, Dominated by Large Retail Groups and Supported by Bank-led Rewards Ecosystems

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Spain is expected to grow by 16.5% annually, reaching US$1.31 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.12 billion to approximately US$2.21 billion.







The Spanish loyalty program market is shaped by retail-led dominance, savings-oriented value propositions, and increasing reliance on app-based execution. Loyalty functions as a practical extension of everyday shopping and financial activity rather than as a standalone engagement layer. Over the forecasting period, these trends are expected to deepen, with operational integration, targeted promotions, and regulatory discipline continuing to define how loyalty evolves in Spain.

The Spanish loyalty program market is competitive but structurally stable, dominated by large retail groups and supported by bank-led rewards ecosystems. Competition centres on execution quality, digital integration, and regulatory readiness rather than on program proliferation or disruptive entry. Over the forecasting period, the landscape is expected to evolve incrementally, with incumbents strengthening operational control and partnerships, and new entrants influencing how loyalty is delivered rather than who controls it.



Competition is rooted in a mature, retail-led loyalty environment



Spain's loyalty market is well established, with most major consumer-facing sectors already operating long-running programs. Competitive intensity is therefore defined by optimisation of existing schemes rather than by the launch of new loyalty propositions. Loyalty is treated as an operational capability closely linked to pricing, promotions, and customer retention, limiting space for disruptive standalone entrants and favouring incumbents with scale and national reach.



Grocery and mass retail groups anchor competitive dynamics



The competitive landscape is led by large retail groups with extensive store networks and frequent customer interaction. Mercadona, Carrefour Espana, and El Corte Ingles operate loyalty programs embedded into everyday shopping, fuel purchases, and digital coupons.

These players compete primarily on execution app usability, targeted promotions, and integration across physical and online channels rather than on differentiated reward structures. Their scale and household penetration create high switching costs for consumers.



Financial institutions reinforce loyalty through card- and account-linked rewards



Banks represent a parallel competitive force in the Spanish loyalty market. CaixaBank and BBVA continue to embed rewards and benefits into card usage and bundled banking propositions. These programs compete by encouraging primary card usage and deepening customer relationships, rather than by challenging retail-led loyalty directly. As a result, competition between retail and bank loyalty remains indirect but overlapping at the customer level.



New entrants focus on enablement and niche propositions



New competitive entry in Spain is concentrated at the technology and enablement layer. Loyalty technology providers, CRM platforms, and retail media enablers offer tools for digital coupons, personalisation, and consent management to existing retailers and banks. These entrants rarely launch consumer-facing programs at scale; instead, they compete to supply infrastructure and execution capabilities, raising operational standards without materially altering market structure.



Partnerships, consolidation, and regulation reinforce incumbent advantage



Recent partnership activity in Spain has focused on extending functionality within existing retail and banking ecosystems rather than forming broad, independent coalitions. M&A activity affecting loyalty has been selective and capability-driven, typically related to digital commerce, payments, or data infrastructure rather than consolidation of loyalty brands.

Over the past 12 months, continued regulatory focus on pricing transparency, promotional practices, and data protection under the European framework has increased governance requirements for loyalty programs. Large incumbents with established compliance and legal capabilities are better positioned to adapt, reinforcing barriers to entry for smaller or newer operators.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Spain



Report Scope



Spain Retail Sector Market Context

Spain Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Spain Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Spain POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Spain Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Spain Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Spain Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Spain Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Spain Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Spain Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Spain Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Spain Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

