Argentina Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031: Caterpillar, SANY, XCMG, John Deere, and Bobcat Lead, Komatsu, JCB, CNH, Hyundai, LOVOL and Volvo Challenge for Market Share

The Argentina Construction Equipment Market was sized at 9,240 Units in 2025, and is projected to reach 12,141 Units by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.66%.

Caterpillar, LiuGong, SANY, Bobcat, John Deere and XCMG are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Argentine market. Tadano, Terex, HELI, Zoomlion, Shantui, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Dingli, Yanmar, SDLG and Toyota Material Handling are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have strong presence in the Argentine market.

LOVOL, Manitou, Komatsu, JCB, Hangcha, Michigan AR, Lonking, DEVELON, CNH Industrial NV, Volvo CE, Liebherr, and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the Argentine market. Ammann, SAKAI, and Bomag have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

Material Handling equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Argentina construction equipment market in 2025. Forklifts/Telescopic Handlers in the material handling segment accounted for the largest share in 2025. The country's reliance on imports further drives the need for forklifts across warehouses and logistics centres.

On the other hand, demand for earthmoving equipment is also growing due to the recovery of the real estate sector. The growing mining sector is also propelling the demand for earthmoving equipment in Argentina in 2025.

The excavators and wheeled loaders equipment category holds the largest shares among earthmoving equipment in Argentina in 2025, driven by the ongoing extraction of lithium and copper. The BCR highlighted that the energy and mining sectors account for most submissions to the regime, with a combined weight of 98.3% of the total. Within that group, the mining sector represents 64.8% and the energy sector 33.5%, while the port infrastructure and steel sectors each contribute just 0.9%.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $23.1 million by value by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. Road roller sales are high in Argentina in response to the rising renovation and expansion of transport networks. The most significant catalyst for road construction equipment demand in 2025 is the Milei administration's large-scale highway privatization program, known as the Federal Concession Network (Red Federal de Concessiones). This initiative aims to concession approximately 9,154 kilometres of national roads across fourteen provinces, representing about 20% of Argentina's national roadway system.

While economic headwinds and reliance on used equipment persist, the market is advancing in tandem with Argentina's National Road Network Plan, resulting in a visible expansion of road roller unit sales. The National Road Network Plan ($35 billion) includes 2,800 km of new highways, 2,500 km of safer roads, rehabilitation of 13,000 km of existing roads, and 2,000 km of new surfaces through 2025-2029. This substantial investment is expected to boost the demand for road rollers in the country. Construction equipment utilization in the construction industry by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2025.

In September 2025, construction activity registered a year-on-year increase of 6.8%, according to the Synthetic Indicator of Construction Activity (ISAC). This growth marks the eighth consecutive month of improvement for the sector, after a decline in 2024 caused by the suspension of public works and the general decrease in investment.

The construction equipment used in the mining industry is undergoing significant expansion, primarily due to the growing mining and mineral extraction activities of the country. Argentina's mining stands at a pivotal moment, supported by rising global demand for critical minerals and an increasingly favorable regulatory environment. Lithium continues to lead the sector's expansion, positioning the country as a key strategic supplier in the global shift toward clean energy and electromobility.

Meanwhile, copper is emerging as a major catalyst for future growth, with new investments expected to significantly enhance export capacity. The recently implemented RIGI regime strengthens the framework of predictability and stability, fostering conditions conducive to sustained, long-term investment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2025 9240 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2031 12141 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Argentina



ARGENTINA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET DRIVERS

Booming Mining Sector to Propel the Demand for Construction Equipment

Recovery of the Real Estate Sector

ARGENTINA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Growing Prominence of Wheeled Loaders in the Country

Increasing Dominance of Chinese Brands in the Market

ARGENTINA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Construction Costs

Decline in Government-Funded Infrastructure Projects

ARGENTINA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

John Deere has a presence in Argentina through its "Industria John Deere Argentina S.A." entity, which handles imported equipment, including compact construction machinery.

LiuGong's operations in Argentina are structured around a strategic partnership with ZMG, which has served as the company's exclusive distributor since 2007 (17 years of partnership as of 2024). ZMG operates approximately 40 distributor points throughout Argentina and has established itself as a dominant player in the regional market.

Caterpillar maintains a significant and established presence in the Argentina construction equipment market through its primary authorized dealer, Finning.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) maintains a direct, company-owned dealer presence in Argentina through Escandinavia del Plata (EPSA), one of Volvo CE's owned dealer operations in the Americas region.

Key Vendors

John Deere

LiuGong

Caterpillar

SANY

XCMG

Volvo CE

Komatsu

JCB

Zoomlion

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

Liebherr

Other Prominent Vendors

BOMAG GmbH,

Bobcat

CNH Industrial N.V.

Toyota Material Handling

Develon

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery

Lovol Heavy Industry

Michigan

Lonking Holdings Limited

Hangcha Group

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Kobelco

Ammann

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson

SAKAI Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Distributor Profiles

Gruas San Blas

TECMACO Integral S.A.

BRAMAQ S.R.L.

COWDIN S.A.

REPAS S.A.

ZMG Argentina SRL

Igarreta Maquinas S.A.

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

