Home Automation Market to Reach Over US$ 715.6 Billion by 2032 as Connected, AI-Driven Smart Homes Gain Rapid Global Adoption | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home automation market was valued at 112.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 715.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Over the past few years, the world has witnessed a significant change in consumer spending, preferences, adoption trends, and technological advancements. This has resulted in significant shifts within the home automation market. For instance, in the U.S., 46% of consumers increased their spending on home technology in 2022, with smart TVs (55%) and security systems (23%) seeing the most significant uptick. These figures reveal a fundamental shift toward more connected, convenient, and secure living environments as homes transform into places where people work, study, relax, and play.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/home-automation-market

One byproduct of this shift has been consumers' interest in purchasing more smart devices that integrate into broader systems, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant. This trend has fueled demand for new products like smart speakers; in fact, research from International Data Corporation suggests that worldwide shipments of these devices will grow from about 124 million units in 2019 to around 200 million by 2023.

IoT and AI Revolutionize Home Automation with Smarter, More Intuitive Systems

The global home automation market is currently experiencing a transformative era largely propelled by IoT (the Internet of Things). IoT's integration into home automation has not only reshaped convenience and efficiency but also introduced an infinite number of possibilities for homeowners and businesses alike. The deep penetration of IoT technology into home automation is also seen via the growing number of connected devices households are implementing; another report estimates that by 2025, there will be approximately 75.44 billion IoT-connected devices globally, up from 30.73 billion in 2020.

The rise of consumer preference towards smart homes with IoT devices is helping the home automation market thrive further. As per a recent survey conducted by Astute Analytica, around 47% of households located in “mature markets” will own a minimum of one smart home device by 2022. This trend towards tech shows how the IoT is shaping what consumers want out of their house. Energy efficiency, an important aspect of modern life, is an area where IoT is doing great things as well. In fact, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), IoT-enabled home automation can decrease energy consumption in households by up to 10%. This statistic does not only show why we need to be using this technology but also gives us insight into its power in promoting sustainable living practices.

Integrating AI with IoT for home automation is allowing household environments to be smarter and more intuitive than ever before. Our analyst states that AI in home automation could bring up to US$ 15.7 trillion into the global economy by 2030. This duo is making it easier for electrical systems around your house adapt at an alarmingly quick rate based on what people need.

From 2.5 Billion to 8 Billion: The Rapid Rise of Digital Voice Assistants

Voice control technology has taken over the market and changed user interaction with smart devices forever. On top of just improving the user experience, providers like Amazon and Google have made voice assistants household names. A study predicts (with a high level of confidence) that there will be over 8 billion digital voice assistants being used worldwide within three years from now. At the end of last year, there were only about 2.5 billion of them being used, and people already thought that was a lot! Needless to say, voice assistants are making our lives better. Not only have people found comfort in using their voice, but they’re also comfortable spending money on it. A survey showed that in the year 2023, voice shopping is projected to hit US$ 20 billion in sales. This number skyrocketed from only US$ 2 billion four years ago in 2018.

Rising Demand for Integrated Smart Homes Spurs Hardware Adoption Surge

The hardware segment currently holds on to 59.14% of the market share within the global home automation market, making it dominate over other segments. This dominance can be attributed primarily because it’s where the foundation for any home automation system is built from, including sensors, controllers, switches, etc. Also, the growing desire for integrated and advanced home systems have caused there to be a major surge in smart home device adoption. To make matters even better for hardware, there’s also been an increase in continuous innovation and development of more sophisticated and user-friendly products.

Rapid Urbanization in Asia Projected to Push 55% Population into Cities by 2030

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global home automation market with a 42.91% share. This rise can be attributed to countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and their technological advancements. They are set to grow at a 23.3%, pulling them further away from North America. Today, it comes in second place behind Asia Pacific. With the United States leading the charge, Silicon Valley plays a huge role in research and development activities.

Both China and India have contributed to this unexpected surge from the Asia Pacific. China has more than 800 million internet users alone, while India sits at around 560 million. Urbanization rates have been skyrocketing across Asia as well - projections show that by 2030, almost 55% of Asia's population will live in urban areas. Being both the world's most populous country and global manufacturing hub, China leads the home automation market too. The Chinese government’s push for smart cities and IoT (Internet of Things) integration into daily life has catalyzed the adoption of home automation systems. In 2021, China accounted for approximately 30% of the global smart home devices market, which highlights its importance to this industry.

Home Automation Market Major Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon, Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communication AB

Comcast Corp.

Control4 Corp.

Google

Honeywell International, Inc

Hubbell Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International

Legrand S.A.

LG Electronics

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Sony

United Technologies Corporation

Kiddi

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Hardware

Lighting Control Relays Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Timers Dimmers Switches Lighting Control Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control Video Surveillance Systems Cameras & NVRs Software/Video Analytics Access Control Systems Biometric Access Control Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control Smart Thermostats Heating and Cooling Coils Actuators Smart Vents Others

Entertainment and Other Controls

Home Healthcare Health Status Monitors Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen Smart Coffee Makers Smart Kettles Smart Dish Washers Smart Ovens Smart Cooktops Smart Cookers

Home Appliances Smart Refrigerators Smart Washers Smart Locks Smart Water Heaters Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture Smart Tables Smart Desks Smart Sofas Others

Software

Services

By Technology

Wired

Wireless Bluetooth Wi-Fi Zigbee Dali Others (z-wave & hybrid)



By Application

Security

Lighting

Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy Management

HVAC

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Building Type

Single Family Homes

Apartment Building Low rise High rise Skyscrapers

Villas/Bungalows

Others (mobile homes, cottages)

By Construction Type

Renovation

New

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Speciality Stores Retail (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets) Third Party Service Providers (Telecom, Security, OEMs)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/home-automation-market

Other Reports:

Collaborative Robots Market

Power Semiconductor Market

Perfume Market

Satellite Market

Semiconductor IP Market

Japan Semiconductors Market

Metal Packaging Market

Commercial Vehicle Market

Japan E-Commerce Market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube