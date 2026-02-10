AI in Oncology Research and Long-term Forecasts Report 2026-2040: Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare Lead, While NVIDIA, IBM, Tempus, PathAI, and Emerging Specialists Expand Use Cases

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oncology Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Cancer, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in oncology market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.7 billion in the current year to USD 17.3 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, till 2040. The new study provides information on market size, growth scenarios, industry trends and future forecasts.

Given the rising incidence of cancer globally, there has been an increased demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment methods to care for patients. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming oncology by improving cancer care at every stage of the patient's journey, from early detection through imaging and pathology analysis (such as mammograms and CT scans) to personalized treatment. It also aids in predicting patient outcomes, thereby enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of care.







AI in oncology market is expected to rise at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to urgent demand for early, accurate detection, the shift toward precision medicine, and the need for optimized, cost-effective treatment planning to manage a rising global cancer burden.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

AI in Oncology Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The competitive landscape of AI in oncology market is characterized by intense competition, featuring a combination of large and smaller firms. Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare hold dominant positions through extensive imaging equipment, using >70 FDA-cleared AI algorithms to generate recurring software revenue and ensure workflow integration. Further, other key players, such as IBM, NVIDIA, PathAI, ConcertAI, Tempus, Oracle, Medtronic, and Philips, along with emerging players like Azra AI, Paige AI, offer targeted solutions in diagnostics, drug discovery, pathology, and precision medicine.



AI in Oncology Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry



Emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) within the oncology sector emphasize precision diagnostics, personalized therapies, and expedited drug development pipelines. AI-driven algorithms significantly improve early-stage cancer identification via advanced imaging modalities such as PET / CT fusion and histopathological analysis, attaining tumor detection accuracies to 99%.

For therapeutic decision-making, AI leverages multi-omics datasets, genomic profiling, and comprehensive patient records to forecast treatment efficacy, and model tumor microenvironments to advance precision interventions. Further, AI optimizes clinical trial recruitment via advanced platforms, facilitates nanocarrier engineering, and enables real-time surveillance with nano sensors.



Key Drivers Propelling Growth of AI in Oncology Market



The growth of the AI in oncology market is propelled by several pivotal drivers. The escalating global incidence of cancer has heightened demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, where AI-enhanced imaging and analytics enable earlier and more accurate tumor detection beyond human capabilities.

Further, substantial investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors have accelerated drug discovery processes through predictive modeling, thereby reducing clinical trial expenses and timelines. Furthermore, regulatory endorsements such as FDA approvals, coupled with increased funding and widespread adoption in healthcare institutions, have enabled the practical deployment of AI across diagnostics, treatment planning, and operational efficiencies.



Key Market Challenges



The market for AI in oncology faces significant challenges, including limited access to large, high-quality, and representative multimodal datasets which affect model performance. High upfront costs for data acquisition, infrastructure, and integration into existing oncology workflows, combined with a lack of interoperability with legacy IT systems, also limits the adoption, especially in smaller or resource-limited centers. Additionally, unclear and evolving regulatory frameworks, coupled with heightened requirements for data security and protection of sensitive genomic and oncology data, slow approvals and scale-up of AI solutions in real-world oncology practice.

AI in Oncology Market: Key Market Share Insights

Market Share by Type of Cancer



Based on the type of cancer, the global market is segmented into solid malignancies, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, brain tumor and others. According to our estimates, currently, solid malignancies segment captures majority share of the market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, which creates the need for innovative, scalable, and precise tools.



Market Share by Geography



According to our estimates Europe currently captures a significant share of the AI in oncology market. This is due to the increasing utilization of AI-based tools by pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery and the rise in partnership agreements aimed at improving healthcare system in Europe. It is also important to note that the AI in oncology market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current and future market size?

Who are the leading companies in this market?

What are the growth drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the key partnership and funding trends shaping this industry?

Which region is likely to grow at higher CAGR till 2040?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.

Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.

Companies Featured

Berg (A part of BPGbio)

CancerCenter.AI

Concert AI

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

iCAD

JLK Inspection

Median Technologies

Path AI

Roche Diagnostics

Type of Cancer

Solid malignancies

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Brain tumor

Others

Type of End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Research Institutes

Others

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive 15% Free Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eiynq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments