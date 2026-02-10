Aeluma Names Bouchaib Nessar Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has named Bouchaib Nessar as its Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product to lead its go-to-market strategy across communication, sensing, and quantum markets.

Bouchaib (Bouch) Nessar brings three decades of experience commercializing semiconductor photonics solutions across optical networking and data centers, sensing, and quantum. A proven leader in the field, Mr. Nessar previously held key roles at JDS Uniphase (now Lumentum), overseeing sales, product marketing, and management for high-speed receiver product lines that achieved widespread adoption by global equipment manufacturers.

Most recently, as VP of Business Development at SCD.USA, Mr. Nessar led the strategic transformation that elevated the business from a niche imaging sensor supplier to one of the largest suppliers of infrared sensors for defense and commercial markets in the United States. His career also includes a leadership tenure at Princeton Lightwave, where he spearheaded the commercial launch of lasers, quantum sensors, and biomedical detectors. Mr. Nessar holds a Physics-Engineering degree from Centrale Méditerranée, France.

In his role at Aeluma, Mr. Nessar will lead Aeluma’s go-to-market efforts in data center interconnects for AI infrastructure, imaging sensors for mobile and consumer electronics, and high-performance semiconductor photonics for defense and aerospace. He will report directly to President and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bouch to the team,” said Dr. Klamkin. “His deep expertise and industry network in semiconductor photonics for communication and sensing applications is exactly what we need to accelerate our commercialization roadmap and company growth. And the timing is perfect. Aeluma has seen an increase in requests for pricing and quotation, and has begun taking sales orders. While initial requests are relatively small, this is an important step toward commercialization.”

“I am delighted to be joining such a talented group at Aeluma,” said Nessar. “The company has achieved many key milestones and built significant commercialization traction. I look forward to stepping in at such a pivotal moment to build on customer relationships and accelerate adoption of Aeluma’s technology across growing markets.”

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com