Axogen, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release.

Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may dial toll-free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. A live webcast, an archived replay, and presentation slides from the event are available on the Investors page of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™.

