Soleo Health Moves to New Location in St. Louis Metro Due to Continued Growth





FRISCO, Texas and CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the relocation to a new, larger facility in Chesterfield, MO. This strategic investment underscores the Company’s continued growth in the St. Louis metropolitan area and surrounding regions. The expansion will also further enhance the delivery of exceptional care and support for patients, prescribers, health systems, payors, and manufacturer partners.

The new facility located at 702 Spirit 40 Park Drive, Suite 120 (p. 833.206.1402) strengthens Soleo Health St. Louis’ capacity to deliver comprehensive specialty pharmacy services and infusion care. The site is equipped to support a broad range of specialty medications that require high-touch, coordinated care to help patients navigate complex treatment plans.

The location will also support corporate functions as the Company scales its nationwide footprint and attracts top local talent amid continued rapid growth.

“This expansion increases our capacity to serve more patients and meet the growing demand,” said Drew Walk, chief executive officer at Soleo Health. “It represents a significant investment in the local community through enhanced service capacity, deeper partnerships, and a stronger presence across Missouri and southern Illinois.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

