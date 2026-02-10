Alvara Protocol Announces Liquidity Expansion Layer Integration with 1inch to Unlock Multi-DEX Access for Basket Tokens

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvara Protocol, the creator of the ERC-7621 Basket Token Standard, today announced the launch of its Liquidity Expansion Layer (LEL), integrating 1inch's industry-leading Swap API to dramatically expand liquidity access for basket token creation and management.

The Liquidity Expansion Layer leverages 1inch's aggregation technology to unlock access to the deepest liquidity pools across decentralized finance. By integrating 1inch's Swap API, Alvara’s BSKT Lab now has access to tap into liquidity from Uniswap v3, Curve, Balancer, and numerous other decentralized exchanges, dramatically expanding the universe of tokens available for basket composition. This multi-source approach enables basket creators to access superior pricing, reduced slippage, and significantly greater token diversity when building and managing their on-chain funds.

"The Liquidity Expansion Layer transforms basket tokens from a limited-liquidity product into a genuinely flexible infrastructure for tokenized portfolio management," said Callum Clark Co-Founder of Alvara Protocol. "By partnering with 1inch, we're ensuring that basket token creators have access to the deepest liquidity pools across DeFi. This is essential for ERC-7621 to achieve its potential as institutional-grade infrastructure."

Technical Innovation

The Liquidity Expansion Layer integration enables basket token creators to:

Access deep liquidity across decentralized exchanges through 1inch's aggregation network, unlocking more diverse asset composition options

Leverage 1inch's smart routing algorithms to find optimal pricing and execution paths across multiple liquidity sources

Achieve optimal execution quality and efficient pricing for basket creation and redemption transactions

Benefit from an expandable liquidity framework that automatically incorporates new DEX protocols as they emerge

“Alvara’s Liquidity Expansion Layer shows how ERC-7621 can unlock truly flexible, institutional-grade on-chain portfolios when paired with deep, aggregated liquidity”, said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “By integrating the 1inch Swap API, basket creators gain seamless access to the best prices across DeFi, turning basket tokens into a powerful new financial primitive.”

Industry Positioning

The Alvara-1inch partnership positions both organizations at the forefront of basket token infrastructure development. While competitors rely on single-source liquidity or manual token whitelisting, the LEL's automated multi-source approach creates a scalable foundation for the growing tokenized fund management sector.

About Alvara Protocol

Alvara Protocol is building the decentralized infrastructure for the future of basket management. By leveraging the ERC-7621 standard, Alvara eliminates traditional barriers to entry and creates a transparent, accessible, and composable ecosystem where anyone can create, manage, and invest in tokenized baskets. The protocol represents a paradigm shift from centralized, opaque fund management to open, permissionless financial infrastructure.



Alvara Protocol Website | BSKT Lab | Follow on X | Telegram

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

Website | 1inch Business | 1inch Network | Follow on X | Explore Blog