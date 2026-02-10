Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai and Hong Kong Ants Asia Forge Strategic Partnership for AI Innovation

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has established a strategic partnership with Ants Asia Limited, a leading enterprise AI solutions specialist deeply rooted in the Hong Kong market. This collaboration combines GPTBots.ai’s powerful no-code infrastructure with Ants Asia’s extensive local expertise to deliver scalable, high-performance AI solutions worldwide.





Ants Asia, a subsidiary of Pro-Tech Technology (serving 1,000+ organizations), excels in bridging the gap between AI concepts and business reality. By leveraging GPTBots.ai’s cutting-edge technology, Ants Asia will enhance its three core pillars:

Custom AI Agent Development: Building department-specific AI Agents using GPTBots.ai’s multi-model integration and RAG capabilities.

Building department-specific AI Agents using GPTBots.ai’s multi-model integration and RAG capabilities. Intelligent Process Automation: Utilizing GPTBots.ai’s workflow orchestration to automate repetitive tasks and boost operational efficiency.

Utilizing GPTBots.ai’s workflow orchestration to automate repetitive tasks and boost operational efficiency. High-Reliability Custom Solutions: Delivering secure, tailored software and cloud storage solutions backed by GPTBots.ai’s enterprise-grade security.



Empowering Transformation Together

GPTBots.ai provides the no-code platform that enables rapid deployment of AI agents, while Ants Asia contributes its profound understanding of operational logic and compliance within Hong Kong’s government, finance, retail, and logistics sectors. Together, they empower enterprises to transform technological innovation into tangible productivity.

“We are excited to empower Ants Asia’s deep local insights with our AI engine,” said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. “This partnership provides a fast track for Asia-Pacific enterprises to achieve measurable digital transformation through seamless AI implementation.”

About Ants Asia Limited

Ants Asia Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a subsidiary of Pro-Tech Technology and a leading enterprise AI solutions and system integration specialist in Asia-Pacific. The company provides comprehensive IT services, including IT infrastructure planning, cloud integration, and data governance. Ants Asia is recognized for its advanced AI orchestration systems, helping clients in government, finance, retail, and logistics sectors turn innovation into real productivity gains.

About GPTBots.ai (an Aurora Mobile Company)

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises’ digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b76d650c-3382-40e2-b261-a0deae0238e3