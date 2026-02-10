Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 Revenue of $137.0 million, GAAP Operating Income of $13.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million

2025 Revenue of $451.7 million, GAAP Operating Income of $23.4 million and a Record Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million

Guidance1 for 2026 Calls for Double Digit Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $137.0 million, up 75% compared with $78.1 million in Q4 2024;
  • GAAP operating income of $13.0 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $12.8 million in Q4 2024;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $15.2 million, compared with $9.7 million in Q4 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2024;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $13.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2024;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million, up 50% compared with $12.1 million in Q4 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $451.7 million, up 48%, compared with $305.4 million in 2024;
  • GAAP operating income of $23.4 million, compared with $27.7 million in 2024;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $42.5 million, up 33% compared with $31.9 million in 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $20.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in 2024;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $39.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in 2024;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, up 26% compared with $42.2 million in 2024.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management’s financial guidance for 2026 is for revenue of between $500 to $520 million, representing a revenue growth rate of approximately 13% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be between $61 to $66 million, representing a growth rate of approximately 19% at the midpoint1.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We ended 2025 with a very strong fourth quarter and a solid year, reflecting steady execution across the company, driven primarily by our key growth engines of Defense, IFC and advanced multi‑orbit solutions. Revenue increased both in the fourth quarter and for the full year, through organic growth and through acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA also improved, underscoring our operational strength and sustained demand for Gilat’s technology. Altogether, the results point to durable momentum as our solutions become more integral to global connectivity."

Mr. Sfadia added, "In the fourth quarter, we recorded several notable achievements. In the Defense Division, we continued to expand our customer base and opened a new segment with an Earth Observation (EO) solution to serve the unique needs of defense customers around the world. Our Commercial Division further secured its leadership position in both IFC and next-generation satellite ground platforms with large awards from new and existing customers. These outcomes highlight the breadth of our portfolio, the pace of innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired technologies."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "For 2026, we expect continued double digit growth supported by a strong backlog and healthy pipelines. Moreover, with a solid balance sheet and over $183 million in net cash, we are continually exploring additional growth opportunities and potential targets."

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Receives Over $10 Million Order to Support LEO Constellation
  • Gilat Awarded a Multimillion Order for its Sidewinder ESA Inflight Connectivity Terminals
  • Gilat Receives Approximately $11 Million SkyEdge Platform Order from Leading Satellite Operator in Asia Pacific
  • Gilat Announces an Oversubscribed Private Placement of US$ 100 Million to Institutional and Accredited Investors
  • Gilat Receives Approximately $10 Million Order for Direct Downlink Earth Observation Solution
  • Gilat Receives More Than $6 Million in Orders to Support Low Earth Orbit Constellations

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Gilat presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to Gilat’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of Gilat’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare Gilat’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate Gilat’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with Gilat’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs, highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis, including Net income, because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward looking data without unreasonable effort.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Twelve months ended
 Three months ended
  December 31,
 December 31,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
         
Revenues$451,657  $305,448  $136,959  $78,128 
Cost of revenues 318,313   192,117   98,671   47,107 
         
Gross profit 133,344   113,331   38,288   31,021 
         
Research and development expenses, net 46,651   38,136   11,227   10,108 
Selling and marketing expenses 35,114   27,381   9,572   6,657 
General and administrative expenses 31,345   26,868   11,496   6,192 
Other operating income, net (3,206)  (6,751)  (6,964)  (4,706)
         
Total operating expenses 109,904   85,634   25,331   18,251 
Operating income 23,440   27,697   12,957   12,770 
         
Financial income (expenses), net (4,526)  1,504   (1,348)  63 
         
Income before taxes on income 18,914   29,201   11,609   12,833 
         
Taxes on income 1,809   (4,352)  (2,818)  (1,069)
         
Net income$20,723  $24,849  $8,791  $11,764 
         
Basic earnings per share$0.35  $0.44  $0.14  $0.21 
         
Diluted earnings per share$0.34  $0.44  $0.13  $0.21 
         
Weighted average number of shares used in       
 computing earnings per share       
 Basic 59,428,823   57,016,920   65,075,472   57,017,032 
 Diluted 60,402,165   57,016,920   67,377,192   57,017,032 
         


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Three months ended Three months ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
  Unaudited Unaudited
             
Gross profit$38,288  3,517  $41,805 $31,021  575  $31,596
Operating expenses 25,331  1,270   26,601  18,251  3,680   21,931
Operating income 12,957  2,247   15,204  12,770  (3,105)  9,665
Income before taxes on income 11,609  2,247   13,856  12,833  (3,105)  9,728
Net income$8,791  4,633  $13,424 $11,764  (3,252) $8,512
             
Basic earnings per share$0.14 $0.07  $0.21 $0.21 $(0.06) $0.15
             
Diluted earnings per share$0.13 $0.07  $0.20 $0.21 $(0.06) $0.15
             
             
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share           
 Basic 65,075,472    65,075,472  57,017,032    57,017,032
 Diluted 67,377,192    68,130,573  57,017,032    57,024,316
             
             
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,
 other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
             
     Three months ended
      Three months ended  
     December 31, 2025
      December 31, 2024  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
GAAP net income  $8,791      $11,764   
             
Gross profit           
Stock-based compensation expenses   197       133   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   3,320       389   
Other integration expenses   -       53   
     3,517       575   
Operating expenses           
Stock-based compensation expenses   1,842       653   
Stock-based compensation related to business combination
  2,657       140   
Amortization of purchased intangibles
  1,112       216   
Other operating income, net   (6,964)      (4,706)  
Other integration expenses   83       17   
     (1,270)      (3,680)  
             
Taxes on income   2,386       (147)  
             
Non-GAAP net income  $13,424      $8,512   
             


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Twelve months ended Twelve months ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
  Unaudited Unaudited
             
Gross profit$133,344  9,659  $143,003  $113,331  3,673  $117,004
Operating expenses 109,904  (9,388)  100,516   85,634  (500)  85,134
Operating income 23,440  19,047   42,487   27,697  4,173   31,870
Income before taxes on income 18,914  19,047   37,961   29,201  4,173   33,374
Net income 20,723  18,272   38,995   24,849  3,376   28,225
             
Basic earnings per share$ 0.35 $0.31  $ 0.66  $ 0.44 $0.06  $ 0.50
             
Diluted earnings per share$ 0.34 $0.30  $ 0.64  $ 0.44 $0.05  $ 0.49
             
             
Weighted average number of shares used in
   computing earnings per share
          
      Basic 59,428,823    59,428,823   57,016,920    57,016,920
      Diluted 60,402,165    61,254,135   57,016,920    57,041,778
             
             
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,
 other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.  
             
             
             
     Twelve months ended
        Twelve months ended
   
     December 31, 2025
        December 31, 2024
   
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
GAAP net income  $20,723      $24,849   
             
Gross profit           
Stock-based compensation expenses   814       518   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   8,781       2,412   
Other non-recurring expenses   -       466   
Other integration expenses   64       277   
     9,659       3,673   
Operating expenses           
Stock-based compensation expenses   5,262       2,771   
Stock-based compensation related to business combination
  2,344       3,437   
Amortization of purchased intangibles
  4,385       988   
Other operating income, net   (3,206)      (6,751)  
Other integration expenses   603       55   
     9,388       500   
             
Taxes on income   (775)      (797)  
             
Non-GAAP net income  $38,995      $28,225   
             


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
        
        
ADJUSTED EBITDA:       
        
 Twelve months ended
 Three months ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 Unaudited Unaudited
        
GAAP net income$20,723  $24,849  $8,791  $11,764 
Adjustments:       
Financial expenses (income), net 4,526   (1,504)  1,348   (63)
Taxes on income (1,809)  4,352   2,818   1,069 
Stock-based compensation expenses 6,076   3,289   2,039   786 
Stock-based compensation related to business combination 2,344   3,437   2,657   140 
Depreciation and amortization (*) 23,850   13,777   7,392   3,068 
Other operating income, net (3,206)  (6,751)  (6,964)  (4,706)
Other non-recurring expenses -   466   -   - 
Other integration expenses 667   332   83   70 
        
Adjusted EBITDA$53,171  $42,247  $18,164  $12,128 
        
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive       
        
SEGMENT REVENUES:       
        
 Twelve months ended
 Three months ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 Unaudited Unaudited
        
Commercial$281,352  $155,344  $75,118  $36,962 
Defense 100,430   97,755   33,336   29,358 
Peru 69,875   52,349   28,505   11,808 
        
Total revenues$ 451,657  $ 305,448  $ 136,959  $ 78,128 
        


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
U.S. dollars in thousands   
    
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Unaudited Audited
    
ASSETS   
    
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$168,907  $119,384 
Short-term deposits 16,433   - 
Restricted cash 88   853 
Trade receivables, net 79,383   49,600 
Contract assets 36,987   24,941 
Inventories 45,430   38,890 
Other current assets 38,325   21,963 
    
Total current assets 385,553   255,631 
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS:   
Restricted cash -   12 
Long-term contract assets 7,890   8,146 
Severance pay funds 6,941   5,966 
Deferred taxes 15,558   11,896 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,922   6,556 
Other long-term assets 19,871   5,288 
    
Total long-term assets 56,182   37,864 
    
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 75,172   70,834 
    
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 53,986   12,925 
    
GOODWILL 169,534   52,494 
    
TOTAL ASSETS$740,427  $429,748 
    
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)   
U.S. dollars in thousands   
    
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Unaudited Audited
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Current maturities of long-term loan$2,000  $- 
Trade payables 31,614   17,107 
Accrued expenses 59,797   45,368 
Advances from customers and deferred revenues 71,953   18,587 
Operating lease liabilities 2,957   2,557 
Other current liabilities 41,529   17,817 
    
   Total current liabilities 209,850   101,436 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term loan -   2,000 
Accrued severance pay 7,508   6,677 
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 67   580 
Operating lease liabilities 3,102   4,014 
Other long-term liabilities 19,622   10,606 
    
   Total long-term liabilities 30,299   23,877 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 3,765   2,733 
Additional paid-in capital 1,115,030   943,294 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,768)  (6,120)
Accumulated deficit (614,749)  (635,472)
    
Total shareholders' equity 500,278   304,435 
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$740,427  $429,748 
    


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
        
 Twelve months ended
 Three months ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 Unaudited Audited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$20,723  $24,849  $8,791  $11,764 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income       
to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 23,651   13,554   7,349   3,012 
Stock-based compensation expenses 8,420   6,726   4,696   926 
Accrued severance pay, net (145)  (89)  10   (72)
Deferred taxes, net (3,662)  1,834   2,663   298 
Increase in trade receivables, net (35,839)  (5,393)  (25,226)  (2,328)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets (11,831)  4,565   (22,284)  11,506 
Decrease in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term 16,021   11,661   3,951   8,590 
and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash)       
Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,539   (1,928)  4,897   544 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (2,195)  3,196   17,180   (1,884)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 7,896   (5,906)  6,869   (8,581)
Decrease in advances from customers and deferred revenues (894)  (16,390)  (9,519)  (4,228)
Decrease in other liabilities (3,009)  (5,010)  (5,677)  (3,265)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,675   31,669   (6,300)  16,282 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (11,490)  (6,610)  (3,230)  (2,515)
Investment in other asset (3,500)  -   -   - 
Investments in short-term deposits (16,433)  -   (16,433)  - 
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (104,943)  -   -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities (136,366)  (6,610)  (19,663)  (2,515)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Repayment of credit facility, net -   (7,453)  -   - 
Repayment of short-term debts -   (7,836)  -   (3,793)
Proceeds from short-term debts -   7,836   -   1,066 
Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs 58,970   (654)  -   (654)
Repayment of long-term loan (60,000)  -   (58,500)  - 
Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in a private placement, net 164,060   -   98,735   - 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 166   -   -   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 163,196   (8,107)  40,235   (3,381)
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,241   (1,454)  (173)  (896)
        
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,746   15,498   14,099   9,490 
        
Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the Beginning of the Period 120,249   104,751   154,896   110,759 
        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period$168,995  $120,249  $168,995  $120,249 
        

