Latin America Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $8.7 Billion Market by 2030 - Mercado Libre, iFood Clube, and FEMSA / Spin Premia Lead as Adjacency Players Raise Competitive Pressure

The loyalty market in Latin America is expected to grow by 15.9% annually, reaching US$5.3 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$4.5 billion to approximately US$8.7 billion.





Competition is intensifying because loyalty is becoming an operating layer inside large ecosystems (commerce, delivery, mobility, payments), not a standalone program.

Brazil is a high-intensity arena: scaled platforms are using membership/benefits to lock in frequency across categories, while new platform entrants raise the "benefits baseline" users expect (e.g., delivery and mobility convergence). Mexico is trending toward wallet-anchored loyalty, where rewards are bundled into everyday payment and cash-in/cash-out journeys rather than retailer-only earn/burn.

Competitive Landscape

Expect consolidation around ecosystem "control points" (marketplaces, wallets, delivery apps, airline platforms) that can fund benefits and push adoption across multiple daily-use moments.

Loyalty tech becomes a competitive weapon: more platforms will buy/partner for offer engines, merchant-funded rewards, and identity resolution to measure ROI and manage liabilities.

Partnership-led competition increases: winning will depend less on points mechanics and more on who can assemble the most defensible bundle of benefits across categories.

Key Players and New Entrants

Scaled ecosystem owners are the pace-setters.

Mercado Libre (regional): membership/benefits integrated into its broader commerce and fintech stack (MELI+).

iFood (Brazil): benefits-led approach via Clube iFood as part of a wider ecosystem strategy.

FEMSA / Spin by OXXO (Mexico): Spin Premia positioned as a rewards layer tied to wallet usage and OXXO commerce flows.

New entrants are often adjacency players (global platforms expanding into Latam categories), rather than "pure-play loyalty" startups, raising pressure on incumbents to bundle more benefits.

Loyalty is shifting from standalone programs to embedded ecosystem infrastructure

Across Latin America, loyalty is increasingly built into retail, payments, and digital-service ecosystems rather than as a separate points program. In Mexico, FEMSA integrates Spin Premia directly into Spin by OXXO, allowing rewards to accrue through wallet usage, bill payments, and in-store OXXO transactions. In Brazil, Mercado Livre positions MELI+ as part of its commerce stack, bundling loyalty with shipping benefits, payments, and marketplace usage rather than treating it as a promotional overlay.

Retailers and platforms are prioritising frequency and habit formation in markets where customer acquisition costs remain structurally high. The expansion of wallets, marketplaces, and super-app-like ecosystems creates natural anchor points for loyalty to be embedded into daily transactions rather than episodic engagement.

Loyalty will increasingly function as infrastructure, not a campaign tool. Smaller standalone programs are likely to lose relevance unless they integrate with dominant ecosystems or payment rails.

Programs are prioritising immediate, utility-led rewards over aspirational redemptions

Loyalty propositions are moving toward immediate, high-frequency utility such as cashback, instant discounts, and checkout redemption rather than long-cycle aspirational rewards. In Chile, major grocery and pharmacy operators have expanded instant discount-linked loyalty mechanics tied to membership identification at checkout. In Brazil, fuel and convenience retailers are reinforcing direct price benefits for registered customers rather than offering deferred rewards.

Persistent inflation sensitivity across Latin American consumer markets has shifted expectations toward visible and immediate value. Retailers are also managing loyalty liabilities more actively by encouraging faster redemption and reducing long-dated point balances.

Programs that cannot demonstrate short-cycle value are likely to see lower engagement. Redemption mechanics will increasingly resemble price instruments, blurring the line between loyalty and everyday pricing strategy.

Payments and financial services are becoming primary loyalty distribution channels

Loyalty is being distributed through payment instruments, including wallets, co-branded cards, and QR-based payment flows. In Argentina, large banks continued to position card-linked rewards and merchant-funded offers as a core retention lever amid constrained credit conditions. In Mexico, wallet-based loyalty tied to cash-in/cash-out and bill-pay flows has gained prominence, reducing dependence on traditional retail earn mechanics.

Payments touchpoints provide high-frequency engagement and rich transaction visibility. Financial institutions and wallets are using loyalty to defend primary account relationships in increasingly competitive digital payments markets.

Loyalty ownership will increasingly sit with payment and wallet operators, not only retailers. Retailers may need to co-fund or integrate loyalty mechanics rather than fully control them.

Coalition and partnership-led loyalty models are replacing single-merchant scale plays

To achieve scale efficiently, operators are forming coalition-style loyalty ecosystems spanning retail, travel, and financial services. In Colombia, airline-anchored programs expanded partner networks across commerce and services to maintain relevance beyond travel. In Brazil, multi-partner earn-and-burn structures are increasingly used to extend reach without proportional marketing spend.

Fragmented retail landscapes make it difficult for individual merchants to sustain engagement on their own. Partnerships allow programs to increase earn velocity and redemption options without heavy balance-sheet exposure.

Coalition models will become more selective, favouring partners that contribute transaction volume rather than brand visibility. Weakly integrated partnerships are likely to be rationalised.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 5 Reports, Covering 350+ Tables and 500+ Figures

Latin America Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Argentina Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Colombia Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Mexico Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 525 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Latin America



Companies Featured

Carrefour MyCLUB

Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards

Tamayouz by STC Pay

Vodafone Qatar's Red Loyalty Program

Etihad Guest

STC Qitaf Program (Saudi Arabia)

Amazon Prime UAE

Careem Plus

Talabat Pro

Etihad Airways' Conscious Choices Program

The Entertainer UAE

Air Miles Middle East (GCC)

Emirates Skywards

Saudia Alfursan

Jarir Bookstore

Jumia

Lulu Hypermarket

Noon (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

Talabat (GCC)

Emirates NBD (UAE)

Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia)

Qatar National Bank (QNB)

First Abu Dhabi Bank (UAE)

Riyad Bank (Saudi Arabia)

Qatar Islamic Bank (Qatar)

PayTabs

Careem Pay

Tabby (UAE, Saudi Arabia)

Tamara (Saudi Arabia)

Vodafone Cash

STC

Ooredoo

Etisalat

Al-Futtaim Group (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

NEOM (Vision 2030)

Retail Sector Market Context

Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

