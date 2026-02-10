Natural Remedies Empowers Integrative Practitioners With New Clinical Evidence on Ashwa.30 for Stress and Performance Support

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging clinical data underscores the efficacy of Natural Remedies ’ Ashwa.30 , a low-dose, clinically studied ashwagandha root extract, in supporting stress regulation, physical endurance, and post-exertion recovery—providing integrative practitioners with an evidence-based botanical tool aligned with personalized, systems-based care.

The newly completed four-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated 60 healthy adults experiencing elevated stress. Participants receiving Ashwa.30 showed significantly improved physiological and psychological responses to stress compared with placebo, reinforcing the role of precision botanical extracts in clinical care.

“This data on Ashwa.30 gives clinicians objective markers to support stress resilience, physical performance, and recovery,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan , Ph.D., chief business officer at Natural Remedies. “It offers measurable reference points for practitioners working with patients experiencing fatigue, physical strain, and chronic stress.”

Under stress conditions, the Ashwa.30 group exhibited a lower cortisol response, with levels increasing 18.93% compared with an 86.17% increase in placebo. Additional outcomes included a 44% reduction in DASS-21 stress scores, a 10% increase in VO₂ max, and reductions in markers of muscle damage and post-exertion fatigue. The findings have been submitted for peer-reviewed publication (Prajapati et al., 2025).





Supporting preclinical research using predictive transcriptomics demonstrated Ashwa.30’s influence on gene expression associated with mitochondrial biogenesis and oxidative phosphorylation, pathways linked to cellular energy production and resilience. Additional findings from model organism studies indicate activity in pathways associated with oxidative stress regulation and cellular longevity.

The alignment of human clinical outcomes with mechanistic data may provide clinicians additional context when evaluating botanical interventions within multidisciplinary care settings, including the use of validated stress scales and performance biomarkers.

“For integrative practitioners, mechanistic clarity is critical,” said Lakshmikanthan. “Understanding how an ingredient interacts with cellular energy systems helps bridge Eastern botanical traditions with Western clinical frameworks.”

The study evaluated Ashwa.30 ™ at a dose of 30 milligrams administered over a four-week period, providing practitioners with a clearly defined reference point when considering evidence-based botanical interventions for stress, recovery and performance support. Natural Remedies will showcase Ashwa.30 and discuss the new clinical findings at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium from Feb. 19–21, in New York City, providing healthcare practitioners an opportunity to review the evidence and engage directly with the company’s scientific team. Learn more at: https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com/ashwa-30 .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45-plus scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3a1849-1b22-4e95-a0d6-838142a9279d