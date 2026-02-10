Canada Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: A $21.14 Billion Market by 2029 from $12.36 Billion in 2025 - Platform Dominance Persists as Retail Media and Mid-Tier AdTech Scale Up

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital ad spend market in Canada is expected to grow by 13.0% annually, reaching US$13.98 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$12.36 billion to approximately US$21.14 billion.







Canada's digital advertising market is evolving under the dual influence of regulatory reform and ecosystem diversification. Retail media, privacy-compliant targeting, and inclusive media investment are reshaping how brands approach digital strategy. As the market matures, those who align operational agility with compliance and cultural relevance will gain competitive advantage in the evolving Canadian landscape.

Canada's digital advertising landscape is evolving into a hybrid ecosystem led by dominant global platforms but increasingly shaped by local publishers, independent ad tech players, and retail media networks. As regulatory pressure grows and consumer privacy expectations rise, the ability to operate flexibly and ethically across both walled gardens and open web environments will define long-term competitive advantage in the Canadian market.



Dominant Platforms Maintain Stronghold While Mid-Tier Players Expand

Canada's digital advertising market remains concentrated among major platforms, including Google, Meta, and Amazon Ads. However, local publishers such as CBC/Radio-Canada, The Globe and Mail, and Postmedia have continued to strengthen their position through bundled inventory and contextual solutions. In retail media, Loblaw Media and Walmart Canada are emerging as critical players in the first-party data ecosystem.

At the same time, niche ad networks and tech providers such as StackAdapt, AcuityAds, and District M are expanding their footprint, offering programmatic buying, AI-powered optimisation, and custom targeting for Canadian brands. These mid-tier players are positioning themselves as performance-driven alternatives to walled gardens, particularly in sectors like retail, travel, and financial services.

Recent Partnerships and M&A Activity Reshape Supply Chain Access

The Canadian digital ad landscape has seen continued consolidation and cross-border partnerships. AcuityAds recently rebranded as illumin and is investing in AI-driven journey automation, aiming to compete with larger DSPs. Toronto-based MiQ has expanded partnerships with US-based data providers to bring deeper audience insights into Canadian programmatic buying.

Walmart Canada has expanded its collaboration with The Trade Desk to offer advertisers more granular access to retail audiences. Additionally, independent broadcasters and media groups are forming alliances to compete more effectively in CTV and digital video, including the launch of unified ad sales platforms.

Regulatory Changes Prompt Strategic Shifts in Ad Operations

The past year has seen significant regulatory developments that have reshaped digital ad operations in Canada. Most notably, the proposed implementation of the Digital Charter Implementation Act (Bill C-27) has driven both brands and tech vendors to reevaluate consent mechanisms, audience segmentation, and identity resolution.

Furthermore, Quebec's Law 25, which mandates explicit consent and heightened transparency for digital data processing, has directly impacted how national campaigns are structured. Publishers have invested in CMP integrations, while advertisers have increased reliance on clean rooms and first-party strategies.

Competitive Intensity Likely to Increase in Retail and CTV

Over the next few years, the competitive landscape is expected to become more dynamic across both retail media and CTV. As Loblaw, Walmart, and Canadian Tire continue to invest in in-house ad networks, they will challenge traditional publishers for performance budgets. In CTV, domestic platforms such as Bell Media (Crave) and Corus Entertainment (STACKTV) are enhancing their programmatic capabilities to compete more directly with global streaming players.

Meanwhile, demand for transparency and local representation is driving demand for Canadian-owned ad tech solutions, pushing innovation in identity management, supply chain verification, and campaign measurement.

Retail Media Expands Through Supermarket and Pharmacy Chains

Retail media is gaining traction across Canadian digital advertising, driven by the expansion of in-house advertising platforms from major retailers. Loblaw Companies operates Loblaw Media, which enables brands to reach high-intent shoppers across its grocery and pharmacy ecosystem. Metro Inc., meanwhile, partners with CitrusAd to offer onsite retail media placements across its digital properties, giving brands targeted access to in-market consumers.

The rise of retail media is being propelled by increased demand for first-party data, especially as brands recalibrate their targeting strategies in response to privacy regulations and third-party cookie deprecation. With shoppers turning to digital channels for everyday purchases, grocery chains have leveraged loyalty programs and purchase histories to deliver more targeted advertising.

Over the next few years, retail media is expected to solidify its position in the media mix, particularly for CPG brands. Further integrations between retailer platforms and demand-side tools will make retail environments more accessible to performance marketers.

Regulatory Environment Accelerates Privacy-Centric Advertising

Canada's evolving privacy framework shaped by federal legislation such as Bill C-27 and provincial reforms in Quebec has placed renewed emphasis on user consent, data minimization, and responsible advertising practices. This has prompted marketers to adopt more privacy-conscious targeting strategies.

As enforcement tightens, platforms and advertisers are shifting towards contextual targeting, consent-based audience segmentation, and investment in clean room environments. Canadian publishers are updating their CMPs (Consent Management Platforms) to align with forthcoming requirements.

In the medium term, privacy legislation is expected to further reshape ad tech infrastructure in Canada. Compliance will require deeper collaboration across legal, marketing, and technology functions, with first-party data strategies gaining centre stage.

Connected TV Advertising Gains Momentum Through Domestic and Global Platforms

Connected TV (CTV) is emerging as a prominent digital advertising channel in Canada, reflecting broader changes in consumer viewing behaviour. Domestic streaming services like Crave and CBC Gem, along with international platforms such as YouTube, Roku, and Netflix (ad-supported tier), are attracting growing ad budgets.

The shift is driven by increased cord-cutting and demand for premium video environments that offer high engagement. Canadian media buyers are integrating CTV into cross-channel campaigns to reach audiences who are no longer reachable via traditional linear TV.

CTV adoption is expected to accelerate as measurement tools become more consistent and as Canadian broadcasters unify their digital inventory. Brands are likely to use CTV not only for awareness but also for upper-funnel conversion in verticals like automotive and financial services.

Programmatic Maturity Improves Efficiency Across Open Web and Private Deals

Programmatic advertising in Canada is becoming more sophisticated, with agencies and brands embracing both open auction and private marketplace (PMP) models. Local media networks such as The Globe and Mail's Globe Alliance and Torstar are offering curated PMPs to enhance brand safety and targeting control.

This evolution is being driven by performance demands and supply path optimisation strategies. Advertisers are increasingly using first-party audience matching and contextual overlays to ensure relevance in a privacy-first environment.

Programmatic growth is forecasted to remain stable, with more investment flowing into channels like audio, digital out-of-home (DOOH), and CTV. Transparent supply chains and local publisher collaborations will play a critical role.

Indigenous and Inclusive Media Buying Emerges as a Strategic Priority

Canadian brands and agencies are incorporating equity-focused media planning into their digital ad strategies. Indigenous media networks and multicultural publishers are being integrated into national campaigns to reflect Canada's diverse consumer base.

This trend is reinforced by procurement policies and advertiser commitments to spend with underrepresented media. Platforms like IndigiNews and initiatives by agencies such as Wavemaker Canada illustrate growing momentum.

Looking forward, inclusive media buying is expected to become institutionalized within larger holding groups and government-led advertising efforts. Measurement standards and ROI frameworks will be key to scaling this practice.

