Insurance Shopping Bucked Traditional Year-End Slump, Remaining Elevated in Q4 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance shopping is now a routine activity for consumers rather than a rare event prompted by a car or home purchase. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) analysts drew this conclusion after tracking three years of steadily increasing insurance shopping rates in the quarterly Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report.

Most recently, 2025 fourth quarter data showed that elevated shopping levels continued throughout a season in which shopping rates typically decline. Auto insurance shopping was up 11% in Q4 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, while property insurance shopping increased 5%.

“At this point we can safely say that regular insurance shopping is just the new normal,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s insurance business. “Part of the reason we think this will continue for the foreseeable future is that it’s driven by how people shop as well as why.”

The report noted that economic pressures are driving consumers to find ways to reduce household expenses. At the same time, insurers are investing heavily in marketing and setting competitive rates. Additionally, online shopping tools and experiences make it very easy for consumers to quickly find out if they can lower their insurance rate.

Why shopping intensity matters

The report included a shopping intensity index to measure how many different insurers a consumer considers when shopping. While consumers shopped more frequently, most exhibited low shopping intensity. Less than one quarter shopped with three or more insurers—either to be sure they were getting the lowest rate possible or to find niche coverage offerings.

The remaining 77% of consumers only shopped with one or two insurers. These consumers may have been content to find a lower rate, not necessarily the lowest rate. The report found that generational, geographic and distribution channel factors help explain low shopping intensity among certain groups of consumers. For example:

Baby Boomers and Silent Generation consumers scored seven points lower in shopping intensity compared to Gen Z, likely due to brand loyalty and inertia;

in shopping intensity compared to Gen Z, likely due to brand loyalty and inertia; Consumers living in the 20% least populated zip codes exhibited shopping intensity that was four points lower than average, likely explained by limited local options;

than average, likely explained by limited local options; Shoppers who began shopping with an agent had four points lower shopping intensity than those who started in direct channels, highlighting the impact of relationship-driven sales models.





Whether it’s due to brand loyalty, personal relationships or just limited options, each of these consumer groups represents higher lifetime value potential for their respective insurers. Enhancing their customer experience through proactive communication strategies can drive improvements in both acquisition and retention, according to the report.

“Getting in front of existing customers before they start shopping can create a significant opportunity for retention,” said Foy. “This is a chance for insurers to understand what their customers want and present them with options for potential discounts through telematics, and additional coverage options, like cyber protection.”

The report noted that insurers can use solutions like TransUnion’s Branded Call Display to show the brand name and logo and reason for the call. Doing so helps consumers trust that the call is legitimate and can entice them to answer.

