Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverage Market to Reach Over US$ 179.8 Billion by 2032 as Automation and Personalization Transform Global Food Systems | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in food & beverage market was valued at 9.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 179.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.65% from 2024 to 2032.

The AI in food & beverage market has experienced remarkable advancements and adoption in recent years. A confluence of increasing consumer demand for personalization, heightened competition, and the continuous quest for operational efficiency has propelled this synergy of food and tech to a great extent. It is projected that by the end of 2023, over 3.5 million restaurants worldwide will have integrated some form of AI into their operations. From chatbots taking orders to AI-driven supply chain optimizations, the culinary world is getting a digital makeover. As per our recent findings, around 700,000 cafes have incorporated AI-based customer preference tracking systems. This allows them to offer personalized food and beverage recommendations, much to the delight of their patrons.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/artificial-Intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverage-market

AI Analytics Revolutionize Beverage Production in 15% of Breweries and Wineries

On the other hand, the production side isn't left behind. Reports indicate that AI-driven machinery now aids in the processing of more than 80 million tons of food produce annually. These machines, equipped with visual recognition systems, can identify and sort food items based on quality, ensuring that consumers get the best products available. Simultaneously, more than 1.2 million farming units globally use AI-driven tools, from drones monitoring crop health to predictive analytics that help forecast yields in the AI in food & beverage market. AI's impact extends to the beverage sector as well. Nearly 15% breweries and wineries are leveraging AI analytics to perfect their concoctions. These refined systems analyze countless variables from temperature to fermentation duration, making the art of drink-making a precise science. Furthermore, the presence of AI in the brewing process has alllowed the production of more than 1 billion liters of craft beer.

AI-Powered Nutraceuticals and Smart Supplements Transform Daily Wellness

Over the past decade, consumer interest in health and wellness has surged. This palpable change toward health-conscious eating, integrated with the rise of wearables and health-tracking apps, has created a fertile ground for AI's intervention. Data suggests that about 80% of consumers globally express a wish for more personalized dietary advice in the AI in food & beverage market. Responding to this demand, AI has evolved into a potent tool that crafts individualized nutritional plans based on an individual's health goals, genetic makeup, and even real-time biometrics.

By the end of 2023, more than 50 million individuals worldwide are expected to have their diets partly managed or advised by AI systems. This isn't just in the form of apps or online platforms but extends to smart kitchen appliances. For instance, there are now about 1.5 million AI-enabled refrigerators in operation globally. These refrigerators not only suggest recipes based on what's inside but also optimize grocery lists to align with the user's health objectives. Furthermore, collaborations between genetic testing companies and AI-driven nutrition platforms have risen sharply. About 2 million individuals have had their DNA analyzed specifically for dietary recommendations. The results are startling. Custom-tailored meal plans based on genetic information can boost the effectiveness of diets by up to 3 times compared to generic diet plans.

Companies in the AI in food & beverage market are also harnessing the power of AI to develop "smart supplements" and nutraceuticals. In 2022, more than 500,000 individuals subscribed to AI-powered supplement regimens, where monthly vitamin and supplement deliveries are adjusted in real-time based on the individual's health data. This dynamic and highly personalized approach to nutrition is revolutionizing how people approach wellness and daily supplementation.

Predictive Maintenance Minimizes Machinery Downtime and Operational Losses

The product optimization segment is capturing more than 46% revenue share of the global AI in the food and beverage market. The prioritization of AI for product optimization in the food and beverage industry puts a spotlight on quality control, waste reduction, and efficiency in this sector. Quality control and safety are of paramount importance. However, they can be hard to achieve with human error. In line with this, a large number of end users are making use of AI in their operations. By using massive volumes of data, it's able to detect defects and contaminants that human eyes might miss. This makes sure products are high-quality -- protecting public health too. On the same note as waste reduction, sustainability is a big driver towards improving the way we make food. In Germany alone, 12 million tons of food go bad each year. With AI’s ability to predict demand and measure edibility, leading end users are able to cut down on spoilage.

Efficiency is another driving factor here. When it comes to production lines in the food and beverage industry, every second counts, as wasted time equals wasted money, so manufacturers are compelled to find ways to optimize processes at every step. Predictive maintenance is crucial for any operation heavily reliant on machinery. If equipment breaks down, production will not mention the amount of waste that comes with it all. Using AI to monitor equipment helps manufacturers prevent that from happening by predicting potential issues before they occur.

AI-Powered Customer Feedback Transforms Canadian Dining Experiences

North America confidently boasts a whopping 38.4% market share of the global AI in Food & Beverage market. The magnitude of this integration is evident in the U.S., where around 2,000 AI-driven food startups were initiated in 2023, reflecting the region's tech-savvy entrepreneurial spirit. Notably, the U.S. witnessed a sales boost of US$ 3 billion in 2023 due to AI-enhanced supply chain optimizations. Canada is not far behind. In Toronto alone, about 120 restaurants now employ AI-based customer feedback systems, ensuring that preferences are not just heard but also algorithmically analyzed for service refinement. North American consumers have shown an increasing appetite for AI-aided food recommendations, with 15 million users across the region relying on such platforms for dining decisions in 2023.

AI-driven sustainable farming practices have gained momentum, with the U.S. Midwest employing these techniques across 3 million acres, a 20% increase from the previous year. The region's beverage industry, especially non-alcoholic beverages, has seen an influx of AI, with sales figures indicating a 25% rise in AI-optimized drinks, contributing an additional US$ 1.5 billion to the market. Evidently, while North America's large market share is a testament to its pioneering efforts in tech, it's the tangible impacts, like the reduction of food waste by 12% due to AI-optimized storage solutions, that highlight the profound benefits of this merger between AI and the food sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market Major Players:

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co.

Key Technology Inc.

Milltec Clarfai, Inc.

Raytec Vision SpA

Rockwell Automation Inc

Sight Machine Inc.

TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Application

Flavor Development Liquid Flavor Dry Flavor

Food Market Analysis Brand Analysis Consumer Engagement Market Analysis

Production Optimization Quality Control Waste Reduction Maintenance

Supply Chain Management Storing Food Sorting Packaging



By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Food Processing Industry

Food Retail

Beverage Industry

Agritech

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverage-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube