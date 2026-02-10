La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. to File Early Warning Report

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that La Mancha has made an on-market disposal (Disposal) of a total of 8,333,333 ordinary shares (Shares) in the capital of Falcon Energy Materials PLC (TSXV:FLCN) (Falcon), representing approximately 7.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The sale price was C$0.60 per Share, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million. The Disposal was made on February 9, 2026. La Mancha made the Disposal for investment management purposes.

Immediately prior to the Disposal, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 31,609,607 Shares, representing approximately 25.4% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Disposal, La Mancha now owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 23,276,274 Shares, representing approximately 18.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Falcon or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha has not relied on any exemption from requirements in securities legislation applicable to formal bids for the transaction in connection with the Disposals.

La Mancha’s registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg. Falcon’s registered office is located at Level 7, Al Maryah Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Falcon’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, legal@lamancha.com, +44 20 3960 2020.