Australia Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: Google, Meta, Amazon, and YouTube Continue to Lead - Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital ad spend market in Australia is expected to grow by 12.7% annually, reaching US$16.88 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$14.98 billion to approximately US$25.38 billion.







Australia's digital advertising landscape is entering a period of structural change, shaped by regulatory tightening, the rapid expansion of retail media, and continued platform innovation. Global tech players still anchor scale, yet domestic retailers, broadcasters, and martech providers are gaining competitive ground by offering data-rich, accountable environments.

As expectations for measurable performance and compliant data practices rise, the market is moving beyond traditional media buying models toward diversified, omnichannel, and privacy-aligned execution. In this environment, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on partnering with platforms that can deliver integrated reach, transparent measurement, and flexible commerce-linked capabilities setting the tone for how the broader ecosystem is expected to evolve.



Australia's digital advertising market is undergoing a structural transition as platform dynamics shift, regulatory expectations tighten, and investment intensifies across retail media and video ecosystems. Brands are moving away from channel-led planning toward integrated, privacy-aware execution, with commerce-linked measurement, CTV, AI-driven optimisation, and sustainability reporting increasingly shaping buying decisions. The market is consolidating around strategies that balance performance with compliance, and advertisers that modernise their infrastructure, data partnerships, and accountability frameworks will be better positioned as expectations for measurable outcomes continue to rise.

Global Platforms Retain Scale but Are Facing Localised Scrutiny



Google, Meta, Amazon, and YouTube continue to anchor much of the digital spend in Australia. Their ad tools are entrenched across agency workflows and small business marketing. YouTube dominates video, particularly on connected TV screens, while Amazon Ads continues to scale via sponsored listings and display formats.



However, these platforms are adjusting to heightened regulatory pressure. Australia's Privacy Act review and the ACCC's ongoing Digital Platform Services Inquiry are prompting changes in consent protocols, data collection, and algorithmic transparency. This regulatory shift is compelling global platforms to adopt more transparent and privacy-aligned practices in the Australian market.



Retail Media is Gaining Share Across FMCG and Electronics Sectors



Retail media has become a core part of omnichannel campaigns in Australia. Major retailers such as Woolworths Group and Coles have expanded their digital advertising platforms Cartology and Coles 360 respectively offering on-site display, audience extension, and closed-loop attribution. These platforms are now deeply embedded in national media planning, especially among CPG advertisers.



The trend is driven by the phasing out of third-party cookies and the demand for first-party data. Retailers are monetising their digital assets while giving advertisers measurable visibility into shopper behaviour. The acceleration of online grocery and ecommerce adoption has made these networks critical for lower-funnel marketing. Looking ahead, retail media's role is expected to intensify. More brands will shift budget into retailer-owned platforms as capabilities in measurement, programmatic access, and audience targeting mature.



CTV and BVOD Platforms Are Restructuring Video Investment



Connected TV (CTV) and broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) platforms have emerged as major video destinations for advertisers. Platforms such as 9Now (Nine), 7plus (Seven West Media), 10 Play (Paramount), and Foxtel's Kayo and Binge offer ad-supported inventory integrated with dynamic ad insertion.



It is driven by changing consumer behaviour, as audiences increasingly migrate from linear TV to digital-first viewing. Broadcasters have invested in ad tech and partnered with programmatic platforms to expand addressability and improve ROI. In the next few years, more advertisers will incorporate CTV into their cross-platform plans. CTV is positioned as a premium video environment, although advertisers will continue to navigate challenges in measurement and frequency capping.



Privacy and Consent Requirements Are Redefining Targeting Infrastructure



With Australia's Privacy Act under review and broader digital regulation taking shape, advertisers are re-evaluating their data and targeting frameworks. Legislative updates are expected to introduce stricter definitions of personal data, enforceable consent standards, and additional transparency around profiling and targeting.



This regulatory shift is prompting greater reliance on first-party data, clean rooms, and contextual targeting models. Platforms and agencies are investing in consent management and privacy-preserving technologies. Over the forecast period, compliance will become a competitive advantage. Advertisers that build robust, privacy-ready infrastructure will be more agile in response to regulatory changes.



AI-Led Creative and Campaign Automation is Reshaping Execution



AI-powered tools are transforming campaign management and creative generation. Google's Performance Max and Meta's Advantage+, along with Adobe's Firefly and other AI content platforms, are enabling brands to scale campaigns with reduced manual intervention.



Automation is being adopted to increase media efficiency and keep pace with rising demand for multichannel asset development. Agencies are re-aligning internal roles to accommodate AI-enabled workflows. This trend will deepen, with AI becoming a default layer in campaign execution. However, human oversight will remain critical to manage brand safety, contextual relevance, and ethical use of synthetic content.



Sustainability Metrics Are Entering Media Planning Conversations



Brands and agencies in Australia are beginning to factor environmental impact into media decisions. Carbon calculators, low-emission media packages, and ESG-aligned reporting tools are being introduced by publishers and tech vendors.



The push is driven by corporate sustainability goals and procurement requirements. Ad Net Zero Australia and similar industry efforts are catalysing dialogue around carbon-aware planning.

While early-stage, sustainability is expected to become a standard component of digital media plans, particularly among enterprise advertisers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Australia

Competition Will Focus on Integration and Compliance: Over the next 2-4 years, competition in Australia's digital ad market is expected to intensify along several fronts

Retail media platforms will expand into self-serve, full-funnel tools, pulling spend from traditional social and display.

Broadcaster CTV platforms will increase their share of video budgets by offering audience-based buying and brand-safe inventory.

Martech firms with privacy-first infrastructure will attract advertisers seeking compliance alignment.

Agencies will shift toward execution models that combine automation, retail integration, and regulatory navigation.

Report Scope



Australia Ad Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Spend Value

Australia Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Advertising Channel

Television Advertising

Print Advertising

Radio Advertising

Outdoor Advertising

Digital Advertising

Other

Australia Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Television Advertising

Linear TV Advertising

Connected TV / OTT Video Advertising

Australia Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Radio Advertising

Traditional Radio Advertising

Digital Audio / Podcast Advertising

Australia Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Outdoor Advertising

Traditional OOH Advertising

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising

Australia Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Digital Advertising

Spend Value

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market by Segmentation

Search Engine Sites

Ecommerce Sites

News & Media Sites

Social Media

Gaming Platforms

Forums & Classifieds

Others

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Social Media

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Gaming Platforms

Around Games Environment Ad Spend

In Game Environment Ad Spend

In Game Immersive Ad Spend

Exclusive Advertising Games Spend

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Format & Media

Video

Display

Email

Influencer Marketing

Blogging and Podcasting

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Platform

Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Pricing Model

Cost Per Mile (CPM)

Cost Per Click (CPC)

Performance Based Advertising

Others

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Industry

Technology

Travel & Hospitality

FMCG

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Business and Financial Services

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Public Sector

Construction and Real estate

Education

Home Appliances and Furniture

Other Industries

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market by Digital Ecosystem

Walled Gardens

Open Web / Independent Publishers

Australia Digital Ad Spend Market by Media Buying Method

Programmatic Advertising

Direct Advertising

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhol76

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment