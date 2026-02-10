Health Canada cannabis guidance exposes “absurd” education gap in healthcare

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New federal guidance on cannabis for medical purposes is drawing attention to a growing gap in Canadian healthcare: patients are increasingly using cannabis to manage symptoms, but often without consistent clinical education, dosing support, or medication-interaction screening.

In January 2026, Health Canada published Information on the Use of Cannabis for Medical Purposes, a consumer-facing guidance document outlining considerations including contraindications, possible drug interactions, dosing and titration principles, and potential adverse effects.

Health Canada also notes that legal cannabis products produced and sold in Canada have not been authorized to treat specific diseases or symptoms and have not been reviewed to determine whether they are safe or effective for those purposes.

“This is upside-down healthcare,” said Ajay Chahal, PharmD, Co-founder, Apothecare. “Health Canada has done the work to put clear guidance in front of Canadians, but it’s absurd that patients are still forced to become their own medical educators. We’ve created a reality where patients are forced to rely on budtenders for pseudo-clinical advice, with product recommendations for sleep, pain, anxiety, or cancer-related symptoms based on anecdotes like ‘this worked for someone I know.’ That’s not informed care, it’s a symptom of a system that has failed to keep up.”

Health Canada states that cannabis use involves health risks that are not yet fully understood and advises Canadians to consult their healthcare provider before starting cannabis for medical purposes.

“That warning should scare the system into action,” said Anushya Vijayaraghevan, PharmD, Co-founder, Apothecare. “Patients shouldn’t have to gamble with their health to get symptom relief. If a patient is taking antidepressants, blood thinners, seizure medications, or has mental health vulnerabilities, the stakes are real. Yet too often, patients are left navigating product decisions and trial-and-error dosing with little guidance from the clinical system that is supposed to protect them.”

In response to Health Canada’s guidance, Apothecare is calling for four immediate actions to close the cannabis education gap in Canadian healthcare:

Integrate medical cannabis education into core training for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and allied healthcare providers, with standardized learning outcomes focused on dosing, contraindications, impairment, and drug interactions.



Establish clinical cannabis counselling as a patient safety standard, ensuring Canadians can access evidence-based guidance that is consistent, medically responsible, and not dependent on retail environments.



Modernize continuing education requirements through professional bodies so that clinicians can confidently counsel patients and screen for risk factors as cannabis use becomes more common in symptom management.



Treat cannabis like other pharmacologically active therapies in routine care, including normalizing disclosure, documenting use, and supporting follow-up monitoring instead of leaving patients to trial-and-error.





“This isn’t about being for or against cannabis,” said Vijayaraghevan. “It’s about accountability. The system cannot ignore something this widespread and then act surprised when patients are confused, under-informed, or harmed. We have the knowledge and the clinical framework to do better, but it must be prioritized.”

“This should not be controversial,” said Chahal. “If millions of Canadians are using cannabis for medical purposes, then millions of Canadians deserve professional-grade education, consistent clinical oversight, and clear safety standards.”

About Apothecare

Apothecare is a pharmacist-led cannabis consultation service dedicated to providing evidence-based guidance for patients seeking cannabis as part of their wellness plan. With a focus on education and personalized care, Apothecare helps individuals navigate their cannabis journey with confidence. Co-founders Anushya Vijayaraghevan and Ajay Chahal are licensed pharmacists holding Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Toronto.

Media Contact:

Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.ca

(647) 444-1197