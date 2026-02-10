Dental Lasers Market to Hit USD 589 Million by 2031 with North America Leading on Strong DSO Investments and Digital Dentistry Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental lasers market size is valued at approximately USD 401.30 million in 2026 and is projected to grow to USD 589.91 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Dental lasers are widely used across general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and oral surgery, driven by growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, shorter recovery times, and enhanced treatment outcomes across dental care settings worldwide.

Dental lasers market growth is further supported by rising awareness of oral health, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and expanding cosmetic dentistry demand. Dental care providers are also investing in advanced laser technologies to improve workflow efficiency and support outpatient and chairside procedures. Ongoing technological advancements in laser wavelength control, portability, and system integration enhance clinical usability and widening application scope.

Dental Lasers Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the dental lasers market, supported by a well-established dental care infrastructure, high adoption of advanced dental technologies, and strong emphasis on patient-centered treatment approaches. The region continues to see widespread integration of dental laser systems across private clinics and specialty dental practices.

Europe holds a notable share of the market, driven by increasing focus on minimally invasive dental procedures, supportive regulatory frameworks, and growing investment in advanced dental equipment. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by expanding dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and improving access to modern dental care services across several countries.

Dental Lasers Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Use in Cosmetic and Aesthetic Dentistry

Rising demand for cosmetic dental treatments, including gum contouring and smile enhancement procedures, is contributing to increased adoption of dental lasers.

Advancements in Practitioner Training and Awareness

Greater availability of training programs and continuing education focused on dental laser applications is improving clinician confidence and accelerating adoption.

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Soft Tissue Lasers



Hard Tissue Lasers





By Technology

Diode Lasers



Nd: YAG Lasers



Er: YAG Lasers



CO₂ Lasers



By Application

Conservative Dentistry



Endodontic Treatment



Oral Surgery



Periodontics



Implantology





By End User

Dental Clinics & DSOs

Hospitals



Academic & Research Institutions





Geography

North America



United States



Canada



Mexico





Europe



Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Dental Lasers Market Competitive Outlook

The dental lasers market comprises a mix of established dental equipment manufacturers and specialized laser technology providers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, expanding clinical applications, and strengthening distribution networks to meet the evolving needs of modern dental practices.

Dental Lasers Companies Include:

Dentsply Sirona

Fotona D.D.

Gigaalaser

MegaGen Implant

Convergent Dental Inc.

