Recording of LHV Group's 10 February investor webinar

To give an overview of the 2025 Q4 and 12 month financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 10 February. An overview of the company's progress was given by Mihkel Torim (CEO of LHV Group), Meelis Paakspuu (CFO of LHV Group), Kadri Kiisel (CEO of LHV Pank) and Erki Kilu (CEO of LHV Bank).

Recording of the investor meeting (in English) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBsAE9CzI40

Presentation (in English) at: www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Investoresitlus_2025-Q4_EN.pdf

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. As at the end of December, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 492,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 231,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee