Anytime AI Launches 2.0: Introducing ‘Talk to Teddy’ and Agentic Workflows for Law Firms

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI, the premier legal technology innovator for plaintiff attorneys, today announced the launch of Anytime AI 2.0. This milestone release introduces “Talk to Teddy,” a unified chat interface powered by Agentic AI workflows and skills designed to transform case management from intake to settlement.

Anytime AI 2.0 eliminates the friction of switching between specialized legal tools and general AI platforms. By integrating "Talk to Teddy," legal teams can now access a single, high-performance hub that reasons through complex case files while simultaneously retrieving real-time insights from the open web, all without compromising confidentiality.

Enterprise-Grade Security & Privacy

Built for the sensitive nature of litigation, Anytime AI 2.0 is a fully encrypted, closed environment. Featuring HIPAA compliance and 256-bit encryption, the platform ensures that client data remains private and siloed. At Anytime AI, the firm is the only one seeing its data; information is never used to train public models.

“Talk to Teddy”: Effortless Intelligence





The centerpiece of the 2.0 upgrade is the “Talk to Teddy” interface. This super-intuitive chat experience allows users to:

Identify Case Value: Enter a simple prompt and let the AI generate detailed, specialized queries to instantly pinpoint the potential value of a case.

Bridge the Gap: Seamlessly combine internal document analysis with external legal research, removing the need for risky, unencrypted third-party AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude.

Agentic Workflows and Skills for High-Stakes Litigation

Specialized for Personal Injury, Nursing Home Negligence, and Medical Malpractice, the platform’s new AI Agents orchestrate multi-step tasks autonomously. By automating workflows and skills for medical chronologies, demand letters, discovery responses and legal research and document drafting, firms can:

Settle Faster: Drastically reduce response latency and document turnaround.

Settle Higher: Leverage AI-driven insights to maximize recovery for clients.

Leverage AI-driven insights to maximize recovery for clients. Optimize Costs: Reduce labor-intensive manual work, allowing staff to focus on high-level advocacy.



"Our goal with 2.0 was to remove the 'clicks' and focus on the results," said Teddy Wu, CEO and Co-Founder. "By combining a secure, closed environment with the power of agentic workflows and skills, we are providing plaintiff attorneys with a decisive competitive advantage unlike any time before".

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is an all-in-one legal AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff lawyers, combining enterprise-grade security, HIPAA compliance, and 256-bit encryption to ensure client data remains private. The platform accelerates case work by analyzing thousands of medical records in minutes, generating detailed chronologies, identifying care gaps, drafting demand letters in your firm’s style, automating discovery requests and objections, and reviewing extensive document sets with pinpoint accuracy. Anytime AI also delivers citation-backed legal research memos and drafts complaints, motions, depositions, and over ten other document types, all in your firm’s unique voice. Beyond technology, Anytime AI provides dedicated onboarding and training, helping firms adopt AI efficiently, reduce workloads, and manage more cases with confidence. Book a free demo today .

