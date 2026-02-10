Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited: Exploring “Printing + IP + Ecosystem” as a Strategic Direction for Chinese Cultural Creative Products

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: SFHG, “Samfine”or the “Company”) is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, the Company offers a wide range of printed products such as books as well as novelty and packaging products. Building on its existing printing capabilities, the Company is committed to extending its industrial chain upstream. Recently, Mrs. Cheng Kwan Hong, the general manager and the Director of the Company, shared management’s perspective on this strategic direction.

“This development direction reflects our assessment of the company’s existing capabilities and evolving market conditions,” Mrs. Cheng Kwan Hong, the general manager and the Director of Samfine, noted in a recent interview. “Over the years, Samfine has built deep expertise in precision printing, specialty processes, and complex product manufacturing. We believe these capabilities may support us to do more than fulfill orders — they enable us to create.” By combining manufacturing capabilities with content and IP-related collaboration, the Company is seeking to evolve from a manufacturing services provider into a creative partner for artists and brands.

Mrs. Cheng noted that this strategic exploration involves viewing printing technology as a medium for culture and art. In pursuing this “Printing + Original IP” strategy, the Company has initiated a creative collaboration with Mr. Jin Cheng, a council member of the China Artists Association and founder of the JC Animation Museum in Guangzhou — China’s first private animation art museum. Mr. Jin is one of China’s most recognized comic artists, with works spanning over three decades, including the acclaimed series Xiao Ming and Wang Mao.

Picture: Mr. Jin Cheng and Mrs. Cheng



According to Mrs. Cheng, this collaboration is intended to bring Chinese animation art to wider audiences. Samfine and Mr. Jin have developed an initial collection of products — including stationary, clothing, and gift items, which translate artwork from the JC Animation Museum into collectible, functional pieces. Each product combines faithful reproduction of the original artwork with Samfine’s precision printing and finishing capabilities.

Mrs. Cheng indicated that early market feedback has been encouraging. The product line, which blends Eastern aesthetics with contemporary international design, has resonated particularly well in Southeast Asian markets. Mrs. Cheng views this as validation of a larger trend: the shift from “Made in China” to “Created in China” — and an opportunity for Samfine to be a partner in that movement globally.

Picture: Samfine Products

Looking ahead, Mrs. Cheng outlined the Company’s plans to deepen its “Printing + IP” strategy. Samfine intends to collaborate with a broader range of artists and IP holders, expanding into lifestyle product categories while building out its global distribution network. “We believe that combining strong manufacturing capabilities with creative content can generate meaningful long-term value,” Mrs. Cheng concluded. “This is the path we’re committed to.”

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Samfine Creations Holdings Group Limited is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, the Company offers a wide range of printed products such as book products as well as novelty and packaging products. Building on its existing printing capabilities, the Company is committed to extending its industrial chain upstream. The Company’s customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong, whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://sfhgus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: info@sfhg.com

Website: https://sfhgus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3375448f-341a-4d07-bb5d-2b105f4d5487

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b003217-576b-4f3c-a6cd-0a2bdfacf7d8