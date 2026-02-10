Automotive Night Vision System Market to Reach US$ 9,138.4 Million by 2032 Driven by AI-Enabled Predictive Safety and Mainstream Adoption Beyond Luxury Vehicles | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive night vision system market was valued at 4,687.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9,138.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Automotive night vision systems have been an integral component in enhancing driving safety during low visibility conditions, particularly during the nighttime. Delving into the market landscape, North America and Europe dominated the automotive night vision system market in 2023, holding a share of about 38.6% and 28.4%, respectively, primarily due to the strong presence of luxury car manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, all of whom offer night vision as either a standard or optional feature in their premium segments.

Democratization of Night Vision: Technology Expands Beyond Luxury Vehicles

Recent developments in the global automotive night vision system market have concentrated on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with ANVS, resulting in systems that can not only detect pedestrians and animals but also predict their future movement to warn the driver. Companies such as FLIR and Autoliv have been at the forefront of these innovations. In 2023, around 75% of ANVS integrated in vehicles were passive systems, utilizing the heat signatures of objects.

The remaining 25% were active systems that used infrared illumination. Moreover, there's been a rising trend towards safety features in cars, with more than 69% of new car buyers in a 2023 survey indicating that ANVS was a "desirable" or "must-have" feature in their next vehicle. As night-vision technology becomes more affordable, it's no longer restricted to the luxury car segment. By the end of 2022, several mid-range car models began delivering night vision as an optional add-on, indicating a democratization of the technology.

Rising Accident Prevention Awareness Propels Night Vision System Adoption in New Cars

In the last few years, the global automotive industry has seen a clear shift towards vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Consumer demand for vehicles equipped with safety features, such as ANVS, has skyrocketed. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) emphasizes that cars equipped with ADAS reduce accident rates, further fueling demand. Today, more than 73% of potential car buyers are willing to pay a premium for enhanced safety features, particularly for systems like ANVS. Moreover, markets like Europe and the Asia-Pacific have seen regulations tightening around vehicle safety. European regulations, for instance, have set targets to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030, urging automakers to incorporate more safety technologies, providing a strong impetus for the automotive night vision system market growth.

Predictive ANVS: From Object Detection to Road Environment Interpretation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the cornerstone of several advancements across industries, and the automotive sector is no exception. A burgeoning trend in the automotive night vision system market is the integration of AI with these systems. This shift isn't merely about detecting objects, but about smartly interpreting and predicting the road environment. According to a report, by 2030, cars with AI-integrated systems, including ANVS, could account for up to 17% of all cars on the road. The same study also echoed this sentiment, suggesting that AI in the automotive industry is expected to grow from US$ 2.7 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$ 15 billion by 2027. Within this, a significant chunk is reserved for intelligent driving systems, including AI-based ANVS.

As technology evolves, the scope and abilities of the automotive night vision system market are also expanding. Another notable trend is the inclusion of thermal imaging and far-infrared capabilities in ANVS. Instead of solely relying on near-infrared, modern ANVS now incorporate far-infrared, which offers longer detection ranges, providing drivers more time to react to unforeseen obstacles. Our research in 2023 revealed that vehicles equipped with thermal imaging-based ANVS have a detection range nearly double that of traditional systems. The same study forecasted that by 2030, one in every four ANVS would incorporate some form of thermal imaging ability, a testament to its rising popularity.

Microbolometer Innovations Poised to Boost Market Growth in ANVS Segment

The global automotive night vision system market is dominated by the thermal imaging camera, claiming a strong 36.1% market share as of 2023. These cameras use advanced detection techniques, discerning even minor temperature variations and translating them into discernible images. This ability is indispensable in conditions with low visibility, such as nighttime or fog, improving the driver's situational awareness. Their dominance in the market is underpinned not just by their technical prowess but also by the wider affordability due to declining manufacturing costs. Also, the rising inclusion of these cameras, previously reserved for luxury vehicles, in mid-tier car models is expanding their market footprint. Our industry analysts predict that with rapid advancements in technology, especially with microbolometers, which are central to these cameras, the prices will further decline. This segment is forecasted to grow substantially in the forthcoming years, making it a key area for investment and innovation.

Silicon Valley Startups and Tech Giants Accelerate Night Vision Integration

North America, with its technological prowess and penchant for luxury vehicles, has emerged as the highest shareholder in the global automotive night vision system market. Currently, the region commands an impressive 38.6% revenue share of this market, and industry projections suggest that this figure is set to cross the 41% threshold by 2032. The region boasts a growing number of key players specializing in night vision technology. Innovative startups and established tech giants alike, primarily based in Silicon Valley and other tech hubs, are constantly pushing the envelope to integrate cutting-edge night vision features into automobiles. In addition to this, in countries like the US and Canada, there's a marked preference for luxury cars. To provide some context, in 2022, about 18% of the cars sold in the US were categorized as luxury vehicles. With night vision systems becoming increasingly common in high-end vehicles, this penchant for luxury vehicles directly translates into augmented market growth for night vision systems.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Major Players:

Audi AG

Autoliv Inc

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Denso Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Omron Corporation.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component Type

Thermal Imaging Camera

Night Vision Controlling Unit

Sensor

Other Components

By Product

Active

Passive

By Technology Type

Far Infrared (FIR)

Near Infrared (NIR)

By Display Type

Navigation System

Instrument Cluster

HUD

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

