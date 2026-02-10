Winter Moves You: National Ski and Snowboard Day 2026 Celebrates Movement, Mental Health, and Belonging

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Ski Council will celebrate National Ski and Snowboard Day on February 20, 2026, inviting Canadians to embrace winter as a season for movement, connection, and well-being. Guided by the theme “Winter Moves You,” this year’s celebration highlights how skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing support mental and physical health while bringing people together in inclusive, accessible, and community-driven ways.

National Ski and Snowboard Day encourages Canadians of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to experience the benefits of winter movement. From first-time participants to lifelong snow sports enthusiasts, winter activity offers a positive way to stay active, feel better, and connect with others during the colder months.

This year, the Canadian Ski Council is collaborating with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to amplify the message that movement, time outdoors, and social connection are essential to mental well-being.

“We know from research that moving our bodies is one of the most effective ways to support mental health,” says Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer, CMHA. “Regular physical activity helps reduce stress, boost mood, and build resilience. This partnership is about making it easier and more enjoyable for Canadians to stay active during winter.”

The collaboration also aligns with The Push-Up Challenge, reinforcing that movement can take many forms and should be accessible to everyone.

“The Push-Up Challenge is about connection,” says Sarah Kennell, Vice-President, Policy, Partnerships and Advancement, CMHA. “By partnering on National Ski and Snowboard Day, we are giving people more ways to come together around a shared goal and support one another’s mental health.”

At the heart of National Ski and Snowboard Day is a commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and visible community participation. Ski areas and snow sport organizations across Canada are encouraged to host simple, fun activations on February 20, including group photos, warm-up or push-up moments, and visible “winter flash mobs.” Even small group activities help build connection and showcase the shared joy of winter movement.

Ski areas nationwide will be invited to capture and share their largest winter movement moment on February 20, creating a coast-to-coast snapshot of participation. The Canadian Ski Council will amplify these moments nationally to highlight broad involvement from communities across Canada.

“Winter Moves You reflects how snow sports make people feel,” says Paul Pinchbeck, President and CEO, Canadian Ski Council. “Getting outside, moving your body, and sharing the experience with others can have a powerful impact on both mental and physical well-being. National Ski and Snowboard Day is about welcoming everyone to discover what winter movement can do for them.”

From well-known ski and snowboard athletes—past and present—to friends, families, and local clubs across the country, all Canadians are encouraged to share their unique way of celebrating National Ski and Snowboard Day. Participation will help kick off and sustain national momentum by sharing short content answering the question: “What moves you in winter?”

In the weeks leading up to February 20, Canadians are invited to share how winter moves them by posting photos and videos that capture their winter movement experiences. Participants can tag @goskiinggosnowboarding and use the hashtags:

#WinterMovesYou | #NationalSkiAndSnowboardDay | #GoSkiingGoSnowboarding | #thepushupchallenge

Submissions may also be emailed to socialmedia@skicanada.org, with selected stories shared across Canadian Ski Council social channels on National Ski and Snowboard Day.

Follow the Canadian Ski Council on social media (X: @CDNSKICOUNCIL | Instagram: @goskiinggosnowboarding | Facebook: GoSkiingGoSnowboarding | LinkedIn: canadian-ski-council | YouTube: CanSkiCouncil) for a countdown featuring stories of winter movement, inclusion, and community connection.

National Ski and Snowboard Day 2026 invites Canadians to view winter as a season that moves them forward—through activity, connection, and shared experiences.

About the Canadian Ski Council

The Canadian Ski Council is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skiing and snowboarding across Canada. The Council works with partners to encourage participation, accessibility, and lifelong engagement in winter sports.

About National Ski and Snowboard Day

National Ski and Snowboard Day is an annual celebration that recognizes the positive impact of winter sports on physical health, mental well-being, and community connection.

www.skicanada.org



About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

For more information:

Leslie Booth

Communications and Media Liaison, Canadian Ski Council

leslie@skicanada.org

416.427.1588